5 things you need to know about Islam Makhachev, the next big thing in the UFC lightweight division

Islam Makhachev is the next big thing in the UFC lightweight division. The Dagestani grappler is tipped by MMA fans and experts to capture the lightweight gold soon. Makhachev often draws comparisons with his teammate and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for dominating their competition ruthlessly.

Islam Makhachev has drawn praise from many who believe he could be the next Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Islam does have the makings of a potential UFC lightweight champion, he needs to rise through the rankings if he is to earn a title shot. The #9-ranked lightweight's next fight against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31 can surely help him move up the 155-pound ladder.

Ahead of the all-important fight, let us look at some interesting facts about Islam Makhachev that UFC fans must know.

#5. Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov went to the same school

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev | Image via Instagram @islam_makhachev

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a long history. At a young age, the 29-year-old joined Khabib to train under the tutelage of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He now trains at the American Kickboxing Academy, where UFC legend and former champion Daniel Cormier is also a coach.

Since his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has spent much of his time cornering Islam Makhachev and training him, along with other fighters at AKA. Makhachev is often seen receiving advice from 'The Eagle' during his UFC bouts.

Replying to a question on whether he receives more advice from Khabib or his coach Javier Mendez, Makhachev said:

"I think Khabib, because.. they come between rounds (and) they have one minute. Khabib tells (Javier), 'Hey, I have 30 seconds, I'm gonna say what I want but you're next.' But, you know, Khabib has more experience in this game, that's why I think he understands more."

Since their childhood, Makhachev and Khabib have been like brothers and they clearly share a close bond. Their close relationship is obvious thanks to how 'The Eagle' roots for his partner during his fights and celebrates his wins.

