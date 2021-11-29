5 things we learned from Conor McGregor's most recent Twitter Q&A

Despite suffering a pair of devastating losses to his bitter rival Dustin Poirier in 2021, Conor McGregor undoubtedly remains the UFC’s biggest superstar.

McGregor is currently on the shelf with a serious leg injury, but ‘The Notorious’ always knows how to keep his name in the news. A recent Twitter Q&A from the Irishman has ensured that won’t change.

Conor McGregor’s Twitter session saw him take questions from a handful of his millions of fans. While it’s hard to know exactly whether to take ‘The Notorious’ seriously when he posts on social media, some of his answers were fascinating.

With that in mind, here are five things we learned from Conor McGregor’s latest Twitter Q&A.

#5. Conor McGregor expects to return to the UFC at some point in 2022

Conor McGregor suffered a serious leg imjury in his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

The big question on everyone’s lips when it comes to Conor McGregor right now is exactly when he’ll be ready to return to action.

‘The Notorious’ suffered a major leg injury in his clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 when the tibia and fibula of his left leg were snapped. Naturally, he’s been on the shelf ever since.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA STODCAST @CastStod @TheNotoriousMMA Sup champ champ hows the recovery going ? Still some pain ? @TheNotoriousMMA Sup champ champ hows the recovery going ? Still some pain ? The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me! twitter.com/caststod/statu… The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me! twitter.com/caststod/statu…

Some fans and rivals clearly believe that the Irishman might be ready to return imminently. Max Holloway, for instance, challenged ‘The Notorious’ after his recent win over Yair Rodriguez, only for UFC president Dana White to instantly pour cold water over the idea.

Based on Conor McGregor’s recent Twitter Q&A, White was probably correct in assuming that the Irishman won’t be back any time soon. While McGregor did claim that his leg is now healed, stating that he can’t wait to “wrap this steel bar in his leg across the neck of a future opponent,” he also suggested that patience is required before he returns.

Later, he outright said he won’t be ready to fully spar MMA until April 2022, suggesting that any potential return to the octagon for him won’t be until after that time.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Chewy @Chewy9991 @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/chewy9991/stat…

With that considered, it’s probably fair to guess that the earliest we’ll see Conor McGregor in action might be next summer.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard