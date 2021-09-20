5 times the action threatened to continue after a UFC fight ended

MMA has always prided itself on being a highly respectful sport, and while the UFC often markets its fights around grudges, the hatchet is mostly buried in the octagon after a fight.

Sometimes, though, it seems like UFC fighters simply can’t let their grudges go after a fight is done – and on occasion, things have continued after the final buzzer.

Often this is down to some kind of perceived disrespect, while other times it’s because a fighter simply can’t accept that they’ve come out on the wrong end of things.

Whenever it happens, though, while it is entertaining, it can also paint the UFC in a pretty bad light – meaning that fighters involved often have to suffer some repercussions.

With this in mind, here are five times that the action threatened to continue even after a UFC fight had finished.

#5: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann – UFC Fight Night

Anthony Smith wasn't willing to let his grudge against Ryan Spann go even after choking him out

The most recent entry to this list took place just this past weekend at the UFC Fight Night event. And strangely enough, it occurred in a fight that hardly seemed to have a lot of personal animosity around it going in.

Usually one of the more mild-mannered fighters on the UFC’s roster, Anthony Smith was matched against Ryan Spann in the main event of this UFC Fight Night. He seemed to have a major chip on his shoulder.

Spann hadn’t exactly talked a lot of trash leading up to the fight. Apparently though, the fact that he’d claimed that he didn’t care about Smith’s previous experience, wins or main events got under the skin of ‘Lionheart’ – big time.

And so when it came to fight time, Smith looked more fired up than he’d ever done before. He took the action to ‘Superman’, engaging him on the feet in a brutal striking war in the first round.

Spann attempted to fire back, but looked outgunned by his more ferocious opponent. And when Smith finally dropped him, he wasted no time in finishing him off with a rear-naked choke.

But ‘Lionheart’ wasn’t done there. After referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop things, he decided to stand over Spann and hurl abuse down at him, seemingly not willing to end the fight there.

Spann then leapt to his feet and lunged for Smith, forcing UFC officials to flood into the octagon to separate the two fighters – before cooler heads finally prevailed as they shook hands and buried the hatchet.

Post-fight, though, Smith explained his actions. He stated that due to the length of time he’s spent in the sport, he merely wants his peers to respect him, something he felt Spann hadn’t done leading up to their clash.

