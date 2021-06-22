Most UFC bouts are embroiled in heated rivalries and bad blood between the fighters. MMA bouts are the ultimate battle between alpha fighters willing to kill each other until the referee stops them. This is one major reason why MMA is considered more than just a sport.

Each fighter steps inside the octagon, believing that they're the absolute best in the fight business. Many fighters also can't help but engage in insults, underestimating and belittling their opponents before the bouts. But when over-confident fighters get bitten by karma inside the octagon, it's the most fun thing to watch.

5 times arrogant UFC fighters were humbled by their opponents:

#5 - Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 - UFC 263

Marvin Vettori walks away after UFC 263 loss

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori met for the first time inside the UFC octagon in 2018. It was Adesanya's second fight with the organization, and he was yet to become the middleweight champion. He outclassed Vettori for three rounds with a higher striking volume and efficiency.

The future UFC champion won the fight via split decision, with one judge scoring in Marvin Vettori's favor. It went on to become a cause for Vettori to boast that he had not lost the bout. 'The Italian Dream' held onto that belief for years until he faced Israel Adesanya again in 2021, at UFC 263.

When asked during an interview ahead of UFC 263 about his learnings from the loss against Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori said:

"That wasn't a loss.. I won the fight but now (at UFC 263) we get to settle the score. He (Adesanya) laughs but he's gonna see, I'm going to settle the score once and for all and I'm going to show the world who's the best middleweight around."

When the two fighters met at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya came out triumphant rather easily, landing a much higher number of strikes throughout the five rounds. 'The Last Stylebender' also defended 10 of Marvin Vettori's takedowns, winning fair and square with the scorecard reading 50-45 in his favor. After the fight, Marvin Vettori said:

"He (Adesanya) is game in his own way. He might not be like offensive or anything but defensively, he is pretty good.. I had all the cards to beat him but I didn't. At the end of the day, I didn't do enough."

#4 - Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 1 - UFC 196

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz hug it out after UFC 196 war

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz met at UFC 196 in 2016 after Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of his fight against McGregor due to an injury. Meeting at catchweight, for which Nate came in on short notice, both fighters made it clear that they absolutely hated each other.

Engaging in his usual "mental warfare," Conor McGregor was pretty articulate about how he was the best in the fight business and how he was going to eat Nate Diaz alive inside the octagon. He belittled Nate at the UFC 196 press conference and said:

"I'm certainly going to toy with the young boy. His entries and his exits, his retreats, his feints, his patterns are all identical. He can't break out of his set routines. He's very, very predictable.. I think it will be very, very evident, the speed difference. I also know he's heavy on his lead foot but now he's like an injured gazelle, he's more heavy on his left foot. So these are subtle tells that I tell. So I'm going to go in and play with him."

During the fight, Diaz was struck a few times, true to his usual self. However, in the second round, he began piecing McGregor up and had the Irishman wobbled on more than one occasion. Finally, when 'Notorious' couldn't stand on his feet any longer, he shot for a takedown, which proved to be his undoing.

Nate Diaz took Conor McGregor's back and submitted him via rear-naked choke, handing the Irishman his first defeat inside the UFC octagon. The loss brought a significant speed bump to McGregor's unbridled success and, for the first time, made him seem human and very beatable.

#3 - Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm - UFC 193

Ronda Rousey hangs her head low after the upset loss against Holly Holm

Ronda Rousey became the UFC women's bantamweight champion in 2012 and had an active reign in the division for more than three years. She was one of the pioneering women MMA fighters. She was humbled inside the octagon by Holly Holm at UFC 193, which also marked the downfall of her fighting career.

Ronda Rousey was considered one of the deadliest MMA fighters of her time, even considered unbeatable by some. Holly Holm, on the other hand, was a multi-time world champion in boxing and a formidable challenger for the UFC title.

Ahead of the fight, Ronda Rousey predicted that she would defeat Holly Holm. She said:

"She (Holm) is a 19-time boxing world champion, not an MMA world champion and I believe that I'm better than every other girl in every area of MMA. MMA striking is different and I'm the best at it. You're not the first person that thought that you had the perfect plan to beat me. It's not the first time that your camp thought that they had the perfect plan to beat me. I'm going to show you on Sunday why I'm the champ."

During the fight, Holly Holm dominated Ronda Rousey from the get-go and ended up KO'ing the champion after a head kick and a few punches in round two. Apart from being one of the biggest upsets, it was a big humbling experience for 'Rowdy' as she suffered the first loss of her MMA career. She fought for the last time a year later against Amanda Nunes and retired from the sport after losing via TKO inside 50 seconds of round one.

#2 - Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namanujas - UFC 217

Joanna Jedrzejczyk taunts Rose Namanujas

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a former UFC women's strawweight champion who holds numerous awards in the MMA promotion. Apart from being the first Polish fighter to win UFC gold, Jedrzejczyk holds the record for most title fights in UFC's women's divisions (10) and most wins in the organization's women's strawweight division (10).

Joanna Jedrzejczyk won the UFC women's strawweight championship in 2015 and defended it five times over a period of two years. At UFC 217, she faced Rose Namanujas for her sixth title defense. During the face-off ahead of the fight, Jedrzejczyk taunted Namanujas by putting her fist in the challenger's face, who was keeping calm, "saying the lord's prayer."

Since that wasn't enough for Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she further belittled Rose Namanujas, saying:

"There's only one Joey queen of the world and it's me, I'm the champion and everyone knows that. I think you (Rose) cannot be the champion because you just can't do this, you can't be with the media, you cannot deal with the pressure, it's too much for you. I will retire in the future as undefeated."

During their fight at UFC 217, 'Thug' Rose TKO'd Jedrzejczyk in the fourth minute of round one, causing a huge upset in MMA history. It also served as perhaps the most humbling experience for the former UFC champion, as it was the first loss of her MMA career. Joanna Jedrzejczyk couldn't win her title back despite a rematch five months later.

#1 - Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229

Conor McGregor after his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor's loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is perhaps the best example of a UFC fighter getting humbled inside the octagon. This is especially true considering McGregor's perennial arrogance was switched up a notch and the kind of beating he took from 'The Eagle' during the fight.

There are many instances of Conor McGregor insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their bout, from offering him whiskey to calling fighters from Dagestan weak. 'Notorious' said at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference:

"I came back for the love of this. To come and shut this man (Khabib) up. That little rat, that little weasel. A little hard man in groups. I met many of them through my years. A man who grows in numbers. But a man who when on his own and confronted cowers away and that’s what you saw with that shit on the bus over there. He sh*t his jocks in front of his own countrymen. I’m truly going to love putting a bad, bad beating on this little glass jaw rat!"

When the fight took place on October 6 in 2018, Khabib dominated McGregor throughout the fight. While 'The Eagle' dominated the Irishman through his well-known grappling, he also outstruck him through to the fourth round. After converting his third takedown of the bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor via neck crank.

While getting pounded during the fight, Conor McGregor even tried to calm his rival down by reminding him, "it's only business."

