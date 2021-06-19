"My girl" - Israel Adesanya trolls Marvin Vettori for being choked by him at UFC 263

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is back to being active on social media after successfully defending his title in the main event of UFC 263 against Marvin Vettori.

'The Last Stylebender' and Marvin Vettori have a rivalry that apparently did not see its end with their rematch. Adesanya took to Twitter to post a picture and take a jibe at Vettori.

Israel Adesanya compared a meme of a bird being choked to him similarly choking Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Adesanya also revealed after the fight that the choke in question was his favorite moment from the bout.

Marvin Vettori had very nearly locked in a rear-naked choke on Israel Adesanya. However, the Nigerian champion did not seem bothered about the position he was in and quickly turned - both his body and the tables - and grabbed Marvin Vettori's neck with both hands. Speaking about the moment, Israel Adesanya said after the fight:

"My favorite bit of the fight actually, was when he thought he had a rear-naked choke and he probably got excited like, 'Yeah this is it'. And then I wasn't even bothered, I wasn't threatened. I turned it on him and I put my hand on his neck, you know like that X-rated s**t when you choke someone and you look em' in the eyes and I swear to god, I saw his soul leave his eyes. I said to him, 'You're scared, aren't you?' I said that to him, find the tape. And I felt very powerful in that moment."

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya will defend his throne against yet another former foe. However, the challenger this time around is the person that Israel Adesanya defeated to become the king of middleweights in the first place.

'Bobby Knuckles' is next in line to have a go at Israel Adesanya for middleweight gold. All interested parties, i.e., Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and UFC president Dana White have made it clear that this matchup is next as far as the middleweight title scenario is concerned.

Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 to become the undisputed middleweight champion. While Adesanya went on to collect title defenses, Robert Whittaker took some time off the mat and resurfaced after about a year. Ever since, 'The Reaper' has beaten top contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum to re-enter the title picture.

Do you think Robert Whittaker will be able to reclaim middleweight gold? Cast your predictions in the comments section!

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari