5 times Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov showed each other respect

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have had one of the bloodiest feuds ever in MMA. From Khabib calling The Notorious "a chicken" to McGregor talking smack about The Eagle's religion, country, and father - the two fighters have absolutely hated each other for various reasons.

In fact, from Conor throwing a steel dolly at the UFC bus carrying Khabib and shattering its window, to Khabib threatening to hospitalize Conor on the street - the two have even wished to kill each other.

Surprisingly, however, that has not always been the case between the two rivals. There have been episodes of camaraderie between Khabib and McGregor on more occasions than one.

Although less-talked-about, the instances where Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have had friendly moments were heart-melting, to say the least.

On that note, let's look back at five occasions when Khabib and McGregor showed each other massive respect.

#5 - Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Conor McGregor after "unbelievable" victory

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor pose after UFC 178

This was after Conor McGregor's fourth UFC fight. The Notorious was still in the featherweight division in 2014, and had defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 178.

McGregor made his UFC debut just a year prior and was getting more popular by the day. At UFC 178, ad defeated Dustin Poirier with a first-round TKO.

Among the many fans that the Irishman was making, one hailed from Dagestan. A fellow UFC fighter named Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

By 2014, Khabib was also undefeated in the UFC and had fought a couple more fights than Conor McGregor. But that didn't stop The Eagle from lauding the featherweight sensation from Dublin, Ireland.

Khabib met Conor backstage after UFC 178 to congratulate him on the win against Poirier. In a sight that would become rare over the coming years, the two fighters posed with a smile.

Khabib Nurmagomedov later posted the image on his Twitter:

With CONOR McGREGOR after his unbelievable victory in UFC 178. Опасный пацан. http://t.co/Fu4Qho7t6x pic.twitter.com/9H2Op52qFK — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 28, 2014

#4 - Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Conor McGregor's custom T-shirt

About three weeks before UFC 178 was going to happen, a clothing company was doing a custom-made Conor McGregor t-shirt giveaway on Twitter. Among the very first of The Notorious' fans to call dibs on the 'walkout tee' was none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib tweeted that he liked the t-shirt and wanted it, to which Conor McGregor replied:

"My man Khabib!"

Dizzy yet?

That was not all. After showering each other with love, the would-be rivals even agreed to meet up in Vegas and train!

Khabib Nurmagomedov told Conor McGregor:

"Hey Conor, I'm in Vegas when you come let me know, I want you (to) give me this shirt."

Advertisement

To this, McGregor replied:

"Let's do it brother!! Tomorrow I fly out to Vegas!! Hit me up and we can train :-)"

@TeamKhabib @Dethrone_Dan @ufc Lets do it brother!! I fly out to Vegas tomorrow!! Hit me up and we can train :-) — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 9, 2014

#3 - Conor McGregor gives condolences to Khabib for his father's loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov with his father Abdulmanap (left)

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was his life-long mentor and coach, and most certainly the most important figure in The Eagle's life.

Khabib had mentioned it plenty of times on camera and in various interviews he always looked up to his father for guidance. On top of that, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was also a renowned MMA coach, watching over Khabib's camp that included fighters like Abubakr, Umar and Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away aged 57 in July 2020 after a prolonged battle with the Covid-19 virus.

In what was a grieving moment for Khabib and his family, his rival Conor McGregor came out as a friend and well-wisher. Although The Notorious did not tag Khabib on Twitter, the message was enough.

While Khabib did not reply to the tweet, it got Conor a lot of praise from MMA fans. For a short while, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov weren't rivals anymore but just fellow fighters.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

#2 - Conor McGregor lauds Khabib Nurmagomedov after his last UFC appearance

Advertisement

Justin Gaethje consoles a crying Khabib after losing to him at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his title against Justin Gaethje in July 2020. After the impressive win, Khabib announced from inside the octagon that it would be his last fight as he did not wish to go further without his father in his corner.

After finishing his MMA career as the undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib also put to rest Conor McGregor's hopes for a UFC 229 rematch.

Instead of talking smack as usual, Conor McGregor lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov for his "good performance". The Irishman took to Twitter and said that with The Eagle gone, he would "carry on" about his business.

In what appeared to be a parting note between the two fierce rivals, McGregor also remembered Khabib's father and gave respect to the Nurmagomedov family. Uncharacteristic as it was, Conor did not fail to yet again win the hearts of his and Khabib's fans.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

#1 - Conor McGregor calls Khabib the best grappler in MMA

Advertisement

Khabib submits Conor McGregor via neck crank at UFC 229

In November 2020, a few months after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Conor McGregor was conducting a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter.

While Conor touched on a wide variety of topics, what stood out was a comment regarding his arch-rival and then-reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A fan had asked Conor McGregor for his honest opinion on Khabib as a fighter. Straying from his previous comments on Khabib where he labeled the Dagestani as a "glass-jaw rat", "a little hard man in groups" or "a little weasel", the Notorious One praised The Eagle as a “phenomenal grappler".

Conor McGregor spoke about Khabib and said:

"A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it."

Although McGregor also claimed that he now knew how to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov, the praise meant a lot, a whole lot considering it came from Conor McGregor's mouth.

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it.

I’ve the answer however and they know it.

Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes!

Same to you and yours 🙏 https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020