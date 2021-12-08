5 times Dana White was disgusted by a referee

Dana White is not one to shy away from expressing his opinion, even if it comes at the expense of another person or organization. The UFC President can be a brutal critic of fighters, judges, athletic commissions and referees, especially if he perceives them damaging the UFC product somehow.

Post-fight press conferences present the best opportunity to see Dana White getting worked up about things that went wrong during a UFC event. One particular issue that has often caused White to get all flared up is regarding UFC referees.

Nothing gets Dana White more mad than referees goofing up during office hours. Let's take a look at five such instances when Dana White was disgusted by a referee.

#5. Dana White vs. Steve Mazzagatti

One of Dana White's most memorable rants against a referee came a little after the TUF 19 finale concluded. The final bout, fought between Team Edgar's Ian Stephens and Team Penn's Roger Zapata, was full of warnings and controversies.

Rounds 1 and 2 were dominated by Ian Stephens but the spotlight was taken by Roger Zapata for getting multiple warnings by Steve Mazzagatti for holding on to the cage and landing illegal elbows. Despite Stephens’ obvious superiority, however, a round 3 was needed.

When the result went to the judges, they surprisingly awarded the win to Zapata. For Dana White, if anyone was to be blamed, it was referee Steve Mazzagatti.

Dana White later explained that while a single judge had scored the third round 10-9 in favor of Stephens, the other two judges had marked it 10-9 for Zapata. With the point deduction taking effect, the scores were 10-8 (Stephens), 9-9, 9-9 for round three.

The judges were then told to circle the name of the fighter they believed was the deserving winner. All three judges chose Zapata, making the UFC boss go after the referee. Dana White later discussed the "super controversial" decision and roasted referee Steve Mazzagatti for being ineffective. He told the media:

"It [the decision] was super controversial... I've had my issues with Steve Mazzagatti for a very long time. Don't know the guy personally... He's just not a good referee. A referee is a guy who is supposed to be in control of the fight the whole time. Not only are the fighters supposed to know what's going on but all the judges and fans are supposed to know what's going on. Nobody ever knows what's going on with Mazzagatti and his refereeing. The guy needs a lot more work before he ends up being in big fights on big stages and can affect peoples' careers and lives."

Dana White's feelings for Steve Mazzagatti have come to the fore quite often and the UFC President is not known for letting go of grudges easily. It's doubtful White will ever warm up to Steve Mazzagatti.

