Jamahal Hill gives a health update after having his arm dislocated at UFC 263

After suffering from arm dislocation in his fight against Paul Craig at UFC 263, Jamahal Hill took to Twitter to give a health update to MMA fans around the world.

I'm ok!!! To the ppl that support me I love u all!! @PCraigmma thank u for the lesson I will be back and stronger because of it!!! This is part of the game an I will accept it and keep moving forward!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 13, 2021

"I'm ok!!! To the ppl that support me I love u all!! Paul Craig thank u for the lesson I will be back and stronger because of it!!! THis is part of the game an I will accept it and keep moving forwards!!!

The light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig opened up the main card for the UFC 263 event. It wasn't long before the fight got to the ground, and 'Bearjew' got hold of Hill's arm.

Locking Hill in an arm triangle, Craig started throwing hammer strikes at 'Sweet Dreams'. The referee eventually stopped the fight, albeit a little too late, and the Scottish fighter emerged as the winner via TKO.

Also read: Referee who allowed Jamahal Hill to fight on despite clearly dislocated arm is apparently a BJJ instructor

Paul Craig extends his winning streak by defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

Paul Craig gave an exciting start to the main card of the UFC 263 event as he finished Jamahal Hill in the first round of the fight. 'The Bearjew' dislocated Hill's arm but subsequently scored a TKO victory due to an apparent lack of observation.

'Sweet Dreams' appeared to have tapped, or at least attempted to, but the referee seemed to miss it entirely. He even missed Hill's snapped arm.

With the win, the Scottish fighter has extended his winning streak in the light heavyweight division to four. Additionally, Paul Craig has notable wins over Mauricio Rua and Magomed Ankalaev.

Brad Riddell defeats Drew Dober at UFC 263

In a lightweight slugfest, Brad Riddell defeated Drew Dober at UFC 263. The prelims headliner showed that the two lightweights possess rock-hard chins as both Riddell and Dober traded heavy shots throughout the three-round fight.

In the end, Riddell won a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest as 29-28 in his favor.

Also read: UFC lightweight Brad Riddell reveals why Charles Oliveira is a better champion than Conor McGregor

Win this win, 'Quake' is now on a four-fight win streak in the lightweight division.

Edited by Avinash Tewari