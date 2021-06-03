UFC lightweight Brad Riddell reveals why Charles Oliveira is a better champion than Conor McGregor

Brad Riddell believes that the new UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, is a much better champion than 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

'Quake' Brad Riddell recently appeared in an interview with SB Nation. He was asked what he thought of Charles Oliveira as the new champion. Brad Riddell replied:

"Yeah, man, I think [we got] a great champion. Like, would you look at that, it's like a Cinderella story to that belt, man. He is not a d*ckhead of a guy, he just loves fighting, he's been in the company for a long time, and he's probably been underpaid for a long time. I hope he gets compensated for his efforts now, because, yeah man, I think he's a really good champion. Much better than McGregor was. He's a good guy to look up to, he's got an awesome skillset, and he does his talking inside the ring... so yeah, man. Kudos to him. Congratulations for that belt. Enjoy it."

'Do Bronx' Charles Oliveira has undoubtedly become the ideal rags-to-riches story in the world of MMA. The Brazilian fighter has been with the UFC for over a decade, starting as a 20-year-old in the promotion. Never giving in to failures, Charles Oliveira consistently grew to emerge as the champion of the most stacked division of the UFC.

Brad Riddell details why Conor McGregor is not a person he would person to look up to

Conor McGregor became the UFC's cash cow as soon as he joined the promotion. His dynamic performances inside the octagon and antics outside it helped him soar to PPV records.

Even though Conor McGregor's theatrics appeal to the fans and help him set financial records, the Irishman sometimes seems to cross the line. These instances do not sit well with fellow fighters or members of the fighting federation.

AKA coach Javier Mendez stated that he is not very fond of Conor McGregor as a person because the Irishman targeted Khabib Nurmagomedov, his family, friends, and religion while executing psychological warfare before their bout.

The first face off!! 🔥



Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor square off ahead of #UFC229!! pic.twitter.com/xfPw8vPVX7 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 20, 2018

Similarly, 'Quake' Brad Riddell is not overly fond of McGregor. When asked why he likes Charles Oliveira as the UFC lightweight champion, Brad Riddell said:

"Well, he's [Oliveira] a bit of a role model, right? Obviously, I'm not going to deny that if someone put all that money in front of me that McGregor has... I'd be like, 'Hell yeah!' I'd do the trash-talking, too - to my opponents... But, not the other shit he gets up to outside, man. That's not someone you look up to, or you wanna be like."

Watch the entire interview here:

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh