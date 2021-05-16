What is the meaning of 'Do Bronx', UFC fighter Charles Oliveira's nickname?

Charles Oliveira will look to capitalize on the opportunity of his career as he faces Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight title. Oliveira has one of the most unique nicknames in the UFC: 'Do Bronx'. What does the name mean, and where does it originate from?

Charles Oliveira has had a moving journey, rising from his favela (slums) to the absolute pinnacle of combat sports today. However, Carles Oliveira always ensures that he remains connected to his roots. This is the reason that the Brazilian stuck with the nickname that arose from his earlier environment.

Charles Oliveira was given the name 'Do Bronx' when he first stepped into the Macao Gold Team. Favelas are sometimes referred to as 'bronx' in Portuguese. Thus, Charles 'Do Bronx' translates to Charles 'of the bronx' or Charles 'of the favela'.

Oliveira has been a part of the UFC roster for a decade now, starting in the promotion as a young prospect. 'Do Bronx' has made the necessary adjustments and silently worked hard over the years to achieve the enormous stardom and dominance inside the octagon that he commands today.

Told by doctors that he might never walk again at the age of 7, Charles Oliveira had every reason to give up on his dreams... He didn't.



Now 31, Oliveira fights to become lightweight world champion at #UFC262 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hscMJx48dj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2021

What records does Charles Oliveira hold in the UFC?

Although Charles Oliveira has taken his time to challenge for the title, the journey that bought him here has not been in vain. Over the years, Oliviera has amassed an awe-inspiring record.

Charles Oliveira's impeccable jiu-jitsu paved the way for him to gain the edge over many of his opponents. Correspondingly, Charles Oliveira holds the record for the highest number of submission victories in the UFC, having won 14 fights via submission.

Furthermore, Charles Oliviera is tied with 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone for the most wins via finishes, with both fighters boasting 16 finishes each in the UFC. What's interesting to note is that these records include all the fighters in the history of the UFC, and Charles Oliveira seemingly has only just hit his prime. Thus, we could see the 31-year-old skyrocket to much greater glory in the years to come.

