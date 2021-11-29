5 times Dana White lost his cool in front of reporters

Dana White has developed a reputation as one of the sport's most outspoken figures. The UFC President epitomizes what it means to wear one's heart on one's sleeve. White has lost his cool in public countless times. Whether it is to roast a UFC fighter, silence an annoying reporter, or to sound off on his critics, White has dished out a fair share of rants and public tirades in his time.

It just goes to show how tough it must be for the UFC President to manage the largest pool of MMA fighters in the world, maintain the supremacy of the promotion, and constantly ward off haters. As a result, though, fight fans get to see a refreshingly raw side to the UFC boss, and the more mad he is, the more fun it is to watch.

Take a look at five times Dana White lost his cool in front of reporters.

#5. Dana White goes off on Steve Mazzagatti and the Nevada State Athletic Commission

Steve Mazzagatti is one of the most scrutinized referees in MMA history. His poor reaction time and lack of control inside the octagon has always triggered Dana White. In his worst refereeing moment ever, Mazzagatti stayed idle when Josh Burkman put Jon Fitch in a standing guillotine, choking the latter unconscious.

Before Steve Mazzagatti even moved to check Fitch's condition or called off the fight, Burkman let go of his opponent and stood up over him. Dana White was naturally extremely furious with how incompetent and ineffective Mazzagatti was during the whole bout.

Speaking at a press conference later, the UFC supremo told reporters:

"Does anyone here disagree with me that Mazzagatti is a f***ing toolbox? I mean he literally did nothing. Fitch is out cold... And literally, when he [Fitch] goes limp and he's out, then he [Burkman] rolls him f***ing over, lets his head f***ing flop to the thing and stands up over him. He's literally standing like this over him before Mazzagatti even gets in the f***ing picture. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is going to keep this f***ing guy (Mazzagatti) around until he seriously hurts somebody. That guy is dangerous."

Pierce @Pope_Spice If you ever have a terrible day at work, just remember that Steve Mazzagatti (a former UFC referee) botched up a fight so badly, Dana White was hospitalized for an anger-induced stroke. If you ever have a terrible day at work, just remember that Steve Mazzagatti (a former UFC referee) botched up a fight so badly, Dana White was hospitalized for an anger-induced stroke.

After firing shots at Steve Mazzagatti, Dana White went on to slam the Nevada State Athletic Commission for being an egoistic organization. Replying to a reporter's question about whether the NSAC was corrupt, White said:

"It's not corrupt. When you talk about the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the fact that they keep doing this, it's complete and total ego. Yes, because I keep complaining, they will keep putting him [Mazzagatti] front and center... which is disgusting. At what point do you realize that this guy is an incompetent fool?"

Watch Dana White's full rant below:

