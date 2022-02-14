5 times when Dana White was visibly angry with a UFC champion

Dana White has had his fair share of issues with his champions. Regardless of how great they were or how much money they generated, he wouldn’t shy away from sharing his opinion.

Some might say it's refreshing that he’s more outspoken than the commissioners of other professional sports leagues. However, there are also those who might feel he should keep any issues with a fighter private. Tito Ortiz is the most prominent example of an issue playing out in public. Their feud reached a point where a boxing match was in the works.

Reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is the most recent example of a champion that he is visibly angry with. The UFC president had mentioned ‘The Predator’s' contract situation and felt that he hasn’t always had the best management representing him. This list will look back at five times when Dana White was visibly angry with a UFC champion.

#5. White angry with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has many accolades inside the octagon. However, it were his actions outside the octagon that angered White. It’s understandable why the former two-division champion would be treated differently than the other fighters.

To McGregor's detriment, his emotions have gotten the better of him on a few occasions. The most prominent example of the UFC president being angry at him was following the bus incident at UFC 223. After a confrontation between his teammate Artem Lobov and Khabib Nuramgomedov, ‘Mystic Mac’ took matters into his own hands.

An enraged McGregor showed up to media day with the intent of starting a fight. He threw a dolly through a bus window, in which ‘The Eagle’ and others were sitting. The incident led to him being arrested and charged. The UFC president said:

"You could imagine he's going to be sued beyond belief, and this was a real bad career move for him."

