5 times Khabib Nurmagomedov showed impressive striking skills inside the octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest lightweight champions not just in the UFC but in all of MMA. He utilized his highly advanced Combat Sambo skills to take down, beat up, and submit his opponents. Most UFC fans and MMA analysts have praised 'The Eagle' for his aggressive style of grappling and have weighed down on why he is one of the best grapplers in MMA.

However, little is said about Khabib Nurmagomedov's striking, be it from the MMA experts or his fans. Even fighters with a high level of striking and an excellent takedown defense could not defeat Khabib. It only forces one to arrive at the conclusion that Khabib is a highly underrated striker.

On that note, let's look at five such instances when Khabib Nurmagomedov showed impressive striking skills inside the octagon.

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Thiago Tavares - UFC on FX 7

In his third fight in the UFC, Khabib Nurmgomedov fought Brazilian MMA fighter and UFC veteran Thiago Tavares. Despite having a three-inch height advantage, Khabib didn't have a longer reach and entered the bout as a fairly equal fighter.

He started the first round on the back foot, giving Tavares the center of the octagon in an attempt to draw out his attacks. Extremely cautious but also ready with his guard up, Khabib Nurmagomedov was looking to dodge everything Thiago Tavares threw at him. The majority of the first minute saw both fighters size each other up, but Khabib soon started to throw hands. It looked like the Dagestani wrestler had come to strike, as he connected with a few well-timed one-two combinations in the first 90 seconds, often as a counter.

However, before the clock could hit the 2-minute mark, Khabib Nurmagomedov leaped in with a jab and a hook, instantly flooring Tavares. As the UFC veteran held on to the legs of 'The Eagle,' he landed nearly 20 more punches and elbows in ground-and-pound.

An absolutely defenseless Tavares forced referee Dan Miragliotta to pull Khabib away and call off the fight at the 1:55 mark. He heavily outstruck the Brazilian, landing 22 significant strikes with 71% accuracy in response to two at 20%. In doing so, 'The Eagle' earned the seventh knockout win of his MMA career, proving to be much more than a wrestler.

