5 times UFC champions showed tremendous heart to survive and came back to win

Highly competitive title fights are a staple of the UFC. Champions who offer fans a fight that they can never forget often earn the love and adoration of the MMA faithful. However, it's the champions who overcome near-certain defeat to defend their titles successfully that etch their names into combat sports folklore.

Merely relying on their unyielding mentality and willpower, numerous champions have turned the tables on their challengers to earn worldwide acclaim. The most recent instance that saw a champion dig deep to overcome the challenge presented by their would-be usurper took place at UFC 266.

Brian Ortega (left) & Alexander Volkanovski (right)

The September pay-per-view saw UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend his strap against an unrelenting Brian Ortega.

It seemed like the reigning champion was in control of the fight as the damage he was dealing to Ortega began to show on his face. However, Volkanovski was clipped by Ortega after he briefly lost his footing.

The next thing he knew, the Australian was trying to fight off a deep guillotine choke. Regardless, Volkanovski refused to give in and thrashed his way to freedom before ending up on top, throwing a barrage of strikes.

The elation was short-lived as he soon found himself caught in a tight triangle choke after Ortega threw his legs up while eating his strikes. The triangle choke seemed to be a sure shot, considering Ortega's cage name 'T-City' stands for 'Triangle City'.

He was a whisker away from bagging the win and the UFC featherweight championship. However, it was Volkanovski's grit and determination that helped him overcome two very deep submissions and retain his title.

In this article, we look at five similar instances where UFC champions mounted a massive comeback in the face of adversity.

#5. UFC 189: Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2

UFC 189, back in July 2015 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, marked the second meeting between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald. The first round of the fight saw both fighters feeling each other out, trying to establish their respective rhythms. Round two, however, was when the real action kicked off.

The UFC welterweight champion found his feet and landed a series of combinations before opening up a cut on MacDonald. Setting the tone for the rest of the fight, Lawler went into the third round, thoroughly dominating his opponent.

That was until MacDonald landed a massive head kick in the dying minutes of the round. The challenger carried the same momentum into round four. He commanded significant influence around the octagon and on the UFC welterweight champion.

However, round five displayed why Lawler was the champion - his heart. Thirsting for a knockout, Lawler turned up the heat. He eventually put MacDonald away by the end of the first minute of the fifth round, thereby defending his title successfully.

