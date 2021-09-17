Watch: When Georges St-Pierre revealed that his proudest career moment was surviving a Carlos Condit head kick

Recently retired UFC great Carlos Condit is among the few men to have given Georges St-Pierre a legitimately tough time inside the octagon. The former long-reigning UFC welterweight champ previously admitted his proudest moment as a fighter was when he was able to survive a brutal head kick from 'The Natural Born Killer.'

In a 2019 press conference, St-Pierre reminisced upon his stellar career after announcing his retirement from the sport. He then revealed the proudest he has ever been was when he fought Condit at UFC 154 in November 2012.

"The moment I'm the most proud in my career is when I got dropped in the fight game," St-Pierre said. "It's when I got dropped with a head kick by Carlos Condit and I fell down and I was able to stand up."

Ultimately, Georges St-Pierre proved to be the better fighter. He defended his undisputed title via unanimous decision after five rounds. However, GSP's post-fight photos reveal how much damage Condit has inflicted onto the seemingly invincible champion.

St-Pierre added that people were always surprised by his answer as they often expected him to pick his highlights and victories as his proudest moment.

"It sounds weird," said GSP. "People think it will be about a victory or a knockout (but) for me it's when I got dropped by a head kick and I survived."

Revisiting Georges St-Pierre vs. Carlos Condit

Georges St-Pierre went on a lengthy hiatus in 2011 after securing his sixth successful title defense against Jake Shields. 'Rush' was forced to take time off to heal from his torn anterior cruciate ligament.

In his absence, Carlos Condit emerged as the interim welterweight titleholder, outclassing Nick Diaz at UFC 143 for five rounds. With five straight wins under Condit's belt, the stage was set for a unification bout against St-Pierre.

The first round saw St-Pierre utilize his vaunted wrestling advantage shot for a takedown midway through the round. Condit threatened the champ with an armbar attempt but to no avail.

Things got heated in round two when Georges St-Pierre busted Condit up with a combination of strikes. The French-Canadian legend proved that he could trade blows with 'The Natural Born Killer' and find significant success.

The third frame saw Condit's best work. The then-interim champ landed a massive head kick that sent GSP crashing into the mat. Condit followed up with ground-and-pound, but 'Rush' was able to pull guard and survive.

The final two rounds were all Georges St-Pierre, but to say that Carlos Condit pushed the welterweight GOAT to the limit would be a massive understatement.

