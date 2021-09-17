"What a legend" - MMA community pays tribute to Carlos Condit on social media after his retirement

Carlos Condit surprised the MMA community with the announcement of his retirement on Thursday, November 16. 'The Natural Born Killer' is hanging up his gloves after spending 19 years of his life as a professional cage fighter.

Famous for his classic wars with Georges St-Pierre, Dan Hardy, and Johny Hendricks, the former UFC interim welterweight champion was responsible for many memorable moments inside the octagon. The MMA community had mixed emotions upon learning that one of the most beloved figures in the cage was leaving the sport.

Here's how fans, fighters and media members reacted to the iconic Carlos Condit's retirement:

MMA personalities thank Carlos Condit

Former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis has congratulated his fellow star for his accomplishments. 'Showtime' posted a photo of himself with Condit.

Meanwhile, UFC referee Marc Goddard said he was honored to share the cage with Condit. The British MMA official said:

"Very happy to have had the grace of sharing the Octagon on several occasions over the years with @CarlosCondit an absolute stone wall savage yet still such a gentleman. Congratulations my friend and happy retirement."

MMA journalists acknowledge Carlos Condit's accomplishments

The people who spend the most time observing the sport closely have nothing but fond memories of Carlos Condit. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani called him a "legend" of the sport and a "special fighter." On Twitter, Helwani wrote:

"The great @carloscondit retired today. (First reported by @DamonMartin/@guicruzzz.) What a legend. What a special fighter."

Meanwhile, Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting said he was fortunate enough to have interviewed Condit not too long ago. The MMA scribe said his conversation with the cage veteran took him down memory lane. He wrote:

"So happy I was able to take this walk down memory lane with Carlos Condit before what turned out to be the final fight of his legendary career. He was wistful and reflective but also so self-aware of what was left. Truly, there will never be another NBK."

Al-Shatti also reminded fans what peak Condit was capable of pulling off. He posted a picture of former longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre after his brutal encounter with Condit:

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti



Photo of course by the GOAT What it looked like to go five rounds with a prime Carlos Condit back in the good old days.Photo of course by the GOAT @allelbows What it looked like to go five rounds with a prime Carlos Condit back in the good old days.



Photo of course by the GOAT @allelbows. https://t.co/M6Ve0W34gi

Ben Fowlkes of the Co-Main Event Podcast said he wasn't ready to say goodbye to Condit and Joseph Benavides in the same week. Stephanie Haynes of Bloody Elbow thanked 'The Natural Born Killer' for the thrilling fights he had put on.

Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA Now you’re telling me Carlos Condit is also retiring? The same week as Joe B? Damn I was not prepared for these emotions. Now you’re telling me Carlos Condit is also retiring? The same week as Joe B? Damn I was not prepared for these emotions.

Stephie Haynes @CrooklynMMA #NaturalBornKiller



🥂 Thank you @CarlosCondit for all the thrilling fights and exemplary sportsmanship you've given us. You've had an amazing 19 years in the sport and hopefully, you'll have an even better post-fight career doing something else you love. #NBK Thank you @CarlosCondit for all the thrilling fights and exemplary sportsmanship you've given us. You've had an amazing 19 years in the sport and hopefully, you'll have an even better post-fight career doing something else you love. #NBK #NaturalBornKiller



🥂 https://t.co/IxUD8IDtSz

MMA fans show appreciation for Carlos Condit

Carlos Condit is one of the most beloved figures in the sport. Naturally, fans were saddened by the news that Condit is closing the book on his illustrious career.

Callum @Callum_JN First Joey B, now Carlos Condit retires too? MMA making me sad this week. First Joey B, now Carlos Condit retires too? MMA making me sad this week. https://t.co/0CSGuLU0k6

MacMally🍀 @MacMallyMMA Carlos Condit has retired from MMA. Please respect my privacy at this times and leave me alone. Carlos Condit has retired from MMA. Please respect my privacy at this times and leave me alone. https://t.co/3HP8SIUXeH

However, there are also those who believe we haven't seen the last of Condit. One Twitter user believes it's only a matter of time before Condit crosses paths with a certain YouTube celebrity.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Jake Paul seeing Carlos Condit retire from MMA: Jake Paul seeing Carlos Condit retire from MMA: https://t.co/a0V6jHj1tW

WeirdHuman @SometimesAlien Thank you for the memories Carlos Condit. Good Luck in whatever's next! Thank you for the memories Carlos Condit. Good Luck in whatever's next!

Finally, a fan told a funny story about the time he met a guy who found out the hard way how tough Condit is. Even the legendary GSP once said one of his greatest achievements was getting up after being dropped by Condit.

MacMally🍀 @MacMallyMMA One time a guy from here in ABQ was tellin me how years ago him and his boys got into a fight with Carlos Condit and his crew. I stopped him as he told the story and said "bro you're not about to tell me you beat up NBK.." and he said "fuck no foo, he kicked 3 of our asses solo." One time a guy from here in ABQ was tellin me how years ago him and his boys got into a fight with Carlos Condit and his crew. I stopped him as he told the story and said "bro you're not about to tell me you beat up NBK.." and he said "fuck no foo, he kicked 3 of our asses solo."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



The now retired Very few fighters can claim to have had GSP on the ropes.The now retired @CarlosCondit is one of them 😤 Very few fighters can claim to have had GSP on the ropes.



The now retired @CarlosCondit is one of them 😤 https://t.co/cOe2quvOBh

