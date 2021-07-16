5 instances when UFC fans were ready to give up on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has always been able to hold his own in the octagon. He made his impact in the MMA world after an excellent UFC debut that earned him a 'Knockout of the Night' honor. The Irishman picked up one impressive win after the other as he announced himself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC.

While he has several accolades to his name, like being the first double champion in the UFC, nothing has come easy for Conor McGregor. The 'Notorious' has been doubted many times in situations that could, at the very least, be described as tempestuous. However, McGregor has always managed to overcome the odds and surprise UFC fans again and again.

On that note, let's take look at five such instances when UFC fans were ready to give up on Conor McGregor.

#5 Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes - UFC 189

Chad Mendes delivers ground and pound on Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's last obstacle on his way to the UFC featherweight title was Chad Mendes. At UFC 189, for the interim title, McGregor tested deep waters and almost drowned. While he made a strong start, giving Mendes a tough time to start proceedings, things quickly turned the other way

Mendes, not enjoying as much success in stand-up, took matters to the floor with his excellent takedown ability. He took down Conor McGregor and slashed him over his right eye with a clubbing elbow. Getting back on their feet, 'Money' looked more confident with his strikes. However, as McGregor seemed to overpower him again, Mendes went in with another takedown.

The first round started and ended on two completely different notes. It looked as if the Irishman was finally going to be stopped. After all, it's quite rare for Conor McGregor to bleed while his opponent is fresh. But while UFC fans were ready to give up on him, the 'Notorious' proved his worth.

Chad Mendes started to look exhausted, especially with four takedowns and subsequent ground and pound against Conor McGregor. The Irishman remained calm and calculative even in the second round. After being on his back for nearly four minutes in round two, he slipped back on his feet and finished Mendes in about 40 seconds.

Despite getting dominated on the floor for the majority of the two rounds that made UFC fans almost give up on him, Conor McGregor came out victorious.

