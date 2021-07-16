"That's super traumatic" - UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena discusses the impact of Conor McGregor's broken leg

UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena has given his thoughts on the horrendous injury that Conor McGregor recently sustained at UFC 264.

The Irishman suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Barberena himself is coming off a lengthy layoff after suffering from an 'emergency exploratory laparotomy due to internal bleeding from a couple ruptured arteries in his omentum' (via Barberena's Instagram).

Barberena was initially concerned that he would never be able to fight again, although he has since made a miraculous recovery, something Conor McGregor will hope to be able to replicate.

Whilst Barberena's injury was different to that of Conor McGregor, he was still able to relate in some way to what the Irishman is currently going through.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Barberena was asked about his thoughts on the impact of such an injury for Conor McGregor. He stated the following:

"Broken bones, especially traumatic injuries like that. Like Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva. That's super traumatic. It tearing like that, it's not only the bone. It's nerves as well."

Barberena on whether Conor McGregor should return to the UFC

Since UFC 264, questions have been raised as to whether Conor McGregor should hang up his gloves after suffering such a gruesome injury.

However, as long as he still loves competing and is not simply fighting for the money, Barberena believes he can still be successful in the UFC. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"If money's the motivator, don't come back. Just enjoy the rest of your life. He has his fingers dipped into a bunch of other things where he's continuing to make money. But I don't think his motivator is money. I believe he likes to make money... But I honestly believe he loves competing, he loves the sport and that's what drives him."

Barberena himself is currently set to return to the UFC in the near future. At UFC Vegas 33, he'll take on Jason Witt in a welterweight fight set for the July 31 card.

Whilst he has been out since 2020, Barberna is coming off a win after defeating Anthony Ivy via a unanimous decision. He also holds wins over high-level opposition such as Sage Northcutt, Joe Procter and Jake Ellenburger.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Struve

Catch our full interview with Bryan Barberena ahead of UFC Vegas 33 below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard