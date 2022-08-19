5 times UFC fighters were attacked by teammates, friends, or relatives of their opponents

UFC fighters not only go through training camps to prepare for their bouts, but they also generate interest through trash-talking and verbal altercations. This has not always led to a positive outcome as there have been a number of brawls that take place outside the octagon.

There have been instances where corners and even family members of fighters get involved. Some of the sport's most notable fighters have been involved in altercations with their opponents' teammates and have even become infamous for it.

The promotion itself has also been viewed in a negative light immediately following such incidents because of the public's perception of fighters. Regardless of the outcome, these altercations have been used to help promote future bouts.

This list will look at five times UFC fighters were attacked by teammates, friends, or relatives of their opponents.

#5. Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington

Colby Covington has been a polarizing figure in the UFC since he began ascending the welterweight rankings. He has stated that he was on the verge of being cut from the promotion regardless of the outcome of his bout with Rafael dos Anjos.

After an impressive win over the former lightweight champion, Covington used his post-fight interview to cut a pro wrestling heel-style promo.

'Chaos' generated so much attention that the promotion changed their mind about cutting him. He then ramped up his persona to another level in order to get his name in the mix for a title shot.

In doing so, he set his sights on Kamaru Usman, who was fresh off defeating Tyron Woodley to become the new champion. A few heated exchanges between the former NCAA collegiate wrestlers led to Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also getting involved.

In a video released on TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz is seen confronting and throwing a punch at Covington, who was in line at a buffet. The two were separated and 'The Nigerian Nightmare', who was calming his manager down, argued with 'Chaos.'

#4. Former UFC middleweight Jason 'Mayhem' Miller

Jason Miller was quite the showman throughout his MMA career, during which he had two brief stints in the UFC. He was popular amongst the fans and made a name for himself while competing in Strikeforce and the Japanese promotion DREAM. His showmanship and willingness to cross the line at times got him into trouble as well.

At Strikeforce: Nashville in 2010, his actions after the main event started a brawl, which was broadcast live on CBS. The main event saw then Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields retain his title against Dan Henderson to extend his win streak to 14 straight wins. Prior to the win against Henderson, Shields defeated 'Mayhem' for the vacant middleweight championship.

Miller interrupted Shields while he was doing a post-fight interview and asked for a rematch. That led to Shields' teammates, who included Gilbert Melendez and the Diaz brothers, attacking 'Mayhem'. It was costly for Strikeforce as CBS cancelled their TV deal with the promotion following the event.

#3. Former UFC lightweight KJ Noons

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday It was after this Fight where a Brawl broke out,



after Nick Diaz infamously told KJ Noons:



"Don't be scared Homie" http://t.co/8pNG8zo2I8 It was after this Fight where a Brawl broke out,after Nick Diaz infamously told KJ Noons:"Don't be scared Homie" http://t.co/8pNG8zo2I8

Despite not having a lengthy UFC career, KJ Noons was involved in many memorable fights. He achieved most of his success competing in EliteXC and Strikeforce. In fact, Noons won the inaugural EliteXC lightweight championship by defeating Nick Diaz and then successfully retained it against Yves Edwards.

After 'King's win against Edwards at EliteXC: Return of the King, he was involved in a memorable post-fight altercation with the Diaz brothers. Nick Diaz, who earned a TKO win against Muhsin Corbbrey in the co-main event, was brought into the cage to set up the rematch. However, Nate Diaz and Noons' father exchanged words and then chaos ensued between the Diaz brothers and 'King's team.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was working on the broadcast and interviewing Noons when the altercation took place. The Diaz brothers ended up leaving the cage before things got worse. 'King' and Nick Diaz would have to wait two years before competing in their rematch, which Diaz won via unanimous decision.

#2. Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



An unforgettable moment on The Ultimate Fighter between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva!



“I can’t let you get close!”An unforgettable moment on The Ultimate Fighter between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva! #TUF30 premieres next Wednesday at 9.30pm AEST exclusively on ESPN “I can’t let you get close!” 😂An unforgettable moment on The Ultimate Fighter between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva!📺📱 #TUF30 premieres next Wednesday at 9.30pm AEST exclusively on ESPN 🇦🇺🇳🇿 https://t.co/nYcdBPrZbf

Despite never winning the UFC middleweight championship, Chael Sonnen was clearly one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion. He was charismatic and backed up his trash talk in the octagon. One of his most memorable rivalries was with MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, who reached his breaking point on The Ultimate Fighter.

Sonnen and Silva served as opposing coaches on TUF: Brazil season 3. 'The Bad Guy's trash talk easily affected 'The Axe Murderer' and got a reaction out of him. There have been past seasons where the coaches have argued but never escalated further. This TUF season was different and Silva slapped Sonnen and a fight quickly ensued.

'The Bad Guy' took Silva down and the two began striking each other on the ground. Meanwhile, their respective teams rushed to break it up. While that was happening, Andre Dida, one of 'The Axe Murderer's coaches, landed punches on Sonnen while he was on the ground. As a result, Dana White sent the coach home for the remainder of the season.

#1. Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Straight left hand inside the attackers jab.

He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe.

The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment. Straight left hand inside the attackers jab.He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe.The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment. https://t.co/h4GO46oX3a

Conor McGregor and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov were involved in the biggest and most profitable rivalry in UFC history. The bitter rivalry saw both exchange trash talk on social media and in interviews, and led to their respective teammates getting involved. In 2018, the two finally got an opportunity to finally fight one another.

It was a massive success as the promotion generated their biggest pay-per-view buyrate. Nurmagomedov proved he was the undisputed champion by submitting 'The Notorious' in the fourth round. But instead of celebrating his win, 'The Eagle' jumped over the fence and went after McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

A massive brawl began both outside and inside the octagon during which two of Nurmagomedov's teammates entered the octagon and attacked 'Mystic Mac.' As a result, 'The Eagle' was handed a 9-month suspension and a $500,000 fine. McGregor, on the other hand, was given a 6-month suspension and a $50,000 fine.

