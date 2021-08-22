5 times UFC fighters cried in the octagon

The life of a UFC fighter is a grueling grind, and very few manage to make it to the top. Long arduous training camps, fights falling off and career altering injuries are all part of the journey a professional has to walk.

For those reasons, it is not surprising that there have been multiple times when fans have seen fighters become emotional inside the octagon.

In the following list, we detail five instances in which a fighter was moved to tears inside the UFC octagon, whether it be due to happiness, disappointment, injury or just relief.

#5. Gilbert Burns - UFC 258

At UFC 258, former teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns clashed in a welterweight title fight. Burns had some success with his striking early on. However, in the second round, Usman's hands were just too fast and he sent 'Durinho' stumbling to the mat. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' followed him down and some heavy ground strikes forced Herb Dean to wave the fight off.

Burns was clearly distraught at having let the UFC title slip through his fingers. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace broke down in the center of the octagon as Usman respectfully kneeled and waited for his former training partner to compose himself.

There was ultimately no bad blood between the two men, as they embraced at the end of the main event clash.

Burns is now well on his way to getting another chance at claiming the title in the near future, having defeated Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264. A win over a fighter such as Leon Edwards or Jorge Masvidal would undeniably be enough for 'Durinho' to once again fight for gold.

