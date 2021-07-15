5 times UFC fights ended due to doctor stoppages

MMA is not for the faint-hearted. MMA fights usually consist of brutal violence, gut-wrenching injuries and crazy doctor stoppages. With the UFC being the world's best organization in terms of talent, many of its events have made for memorable MMA exhibitions.

The beauty of MMA is such that the most classic fights in the history of the UFC have been ones that have been the bloodiest. Many MMA fights often end up with gruesome injuries, for example, due to armbars or heavy hitting. Therefore, the role of the cageside doctor becomes a crucial one.

On that note, let's take a look at five such UFC fights that ended due to doctor stoppages.

#5 Nate Diaz slashed open by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

Nate Diaz being examined by the cageside doctor at UFC 244.

Two of the baddest fighters in the UFC, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, went head to head for the Baddest Motherf***r (BMF) title at UFC 244. While the fight was as brutal as expected, it ended in a doctor's stoppage that disappointed everyone.

After getting thrashed by Jorge Masvidal for the better part of three rounds, Nate Diaz was cut above and below his right eye. The gashes weren't bleeding profusely, which is why a doctor's stoppage seemed uncalled for at the time. However, it was later explained that the severity of the injury warranted the decision to stop the fight.

Both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were instantly seen calling for a rematch, as neither of the two were stopped in the truest sense of the term. While 'Gamebred' regretted not being able to 'baptize' Nate Diaz, the 'Stockton Slugger' couldn't help but express his displeasure against the cageside doctor and UFC boss Dana White.

"I didn't think they were going to stop it. I was just getting ready to get started," Nate Diaz told Joe Rogan after the doctor's stoppage.

Dr. Sutterer explained the logic behind calling for a doctor's stoppage at UFC 244, saying:

"When the doctor is examining the cut here, he’s really looking at a few things. He’s pushing on the area of swelling to see if there’s any air that’s developed underneath the skin, which would be much more concerning. He’s looking at how deep the cut is; he’s looking at how wide the cut is and then, he’s also taking into consideration the fighter’s ability to protect themself."

