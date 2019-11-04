UFC 244 News: Dr Sutterer explains reason for doctor's stoppage in Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal fight

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Nov 2019, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz.

At UFC 244, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were battering each other in the Octagon on the road to becoming the 'BMF' Champion. The fight was brutal and saw Diaz's head and cheek cut open. The cuts were bad, but as they were not bleeding, the fans were completely taken aback when the cage-side doctor decided to stop the fight.

There has been enormous controversy and irritation regarding the stoppage with the doctor coming under fire from the fans. However, one thing has been consistent. Anyone who saw the cut up-close, including UFC president Dana White, has made it a point to say that they no longer disagree with the stoppage, although they are still disappointed.

Dr. Sutterer, a professional who explains sports injuries in a manner that fans may understand, took it upon himself to reveal the real reason that the fight had to be stopped.

Dr. Sutterer reveals the reason behind UFC 244 stoppage

The stoppage at UFC 244 has drawn the ire of the fans, but Brian Sutterer, M.D. explained that the cage-side doctor had good reason to stop the fight.

He explained that there were certain things that a doctor had to look at when deciding whether or not to let the fight continue.

He said that he knew that the cut was not bleeding much but the presence or the absence of blood does not always reveal the severity of the injury. The doctor had to look at the depth of the cut, the width of the cut, if there was air under the skin (which could lead to complications) and if the fighter could protect himself.

He said that there was a point at which the eyelid skin could have easily fallen forward given how deep and wide the gash was. Considering that it was just over the eyelid, the injury was extremely severe and it was not something that woould have been safe had the fight progressed.

On that note, it might be safe to say that the fight being stopped might be the best thing that could have happened when it came to Diaz. While the ending of the fight was disappointing, any fan of the fighter would agree that it is better that he not suffer an injury that puts him in danger of damaging his eye permanently.

Advertisement

Also read: UFC 244: 5 moments from the event which you should have seen - KO of the year; immunity to submissions

Follow Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out on the latest MMA News!