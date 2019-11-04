UFC 244: 5 moments from the event which you should have seen - KO of the year; immunity to submissions

Left: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz; Right: Kevin Lee walks away after knocking out Gregor Gillespie.

UFC 244 is in the books and now, we are moving onto the next event. UFC Fight Night 163 is set to take place this weekend. Before we can move on properly though, we need to take a look back at one of the most important events in the history of the company.

Taking place in a state where MMA was banned until recently, UFC made a loud proclamation that they had arrived in an event seen around the world. With quite a large gate from UFC 244, Dana White was very happy with the way things turned out at the pay-per-view.

There were several moments from the event which stood out a bit more than others. A few results saw the future of UFC change as well, with a fighter's undefeated UFC streak coming to an end. Here are five moments from UFC 244 that you should have seen.

#5: Unnatural ability of Derrick Lewis

Lewis in action against Ivanov at UFC 244.

Derrick Lewis is not the most skilled fighter in the UFC. In fact, he is far from being one of the top men in the Octagon. However, what he has... is an apparent immunity to submission attempts.

At UFC 244, Derrick Lewis was fighting previously undefeated Blagov Ivanov inside the Octagon. The two had a hard-hitting bout, where Lewis was in trouble at different portions of the fight.

Twice, he was put in such submissions that it seemed impossible that he should get out of them. Not only did Lewis escape the submissions but he also did so with such gusto that it stunned everyone watching.

It appeared that Lewis was not even affected by the submissions and just stood up from them as if getting out of bed. The second time, the submission was completely locked in, but the escape came when he simply stood up as if sliding out of the submission that had seemingly never existed except in our own minds.

HWs throwing wild in the pocket! 👊@TheBeast_UFC and Blagoy Ivanov leaving nothing to chance at #UFC244! pic.twitter.com/ghkNAoBBHD — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 3, 2019

