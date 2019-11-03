UFC 244 News: Dana White reveals how much money the event made, Performers and Fight of the Night

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 03 Nov 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Lee knocks out Gregor Gillespie

The events of UFC 244 concluded on Saturday with an unexpected end to the BMF title fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, with the latter winning the belt via TKO (doctor's stoppage).

In the post-event press conference, UFC President Dana White disclosed the total amount of money the promotion made from the event and the number of people in attendance. He also announced the winners of Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

Dana White:



The gate was $6.6 Million.



23143 people in attendance.



Fight of the night: Thompson vs Luque



Performers of the night: Corey Anderson and Kevin Lee. #UFC #UFC244 — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) November 3, 2019

UFC 244 Gate

It was revealed by White that UFC made a total of $6.6 million with this event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The amount is inclusive of the overall PPV buy rate and ticket sale at the venue.

The number of tickets sold at the Madison Square Garden venue was declared to be 23,143, and not a single one of the whole crowd was happy with the way the main event ended, which was quite apparent from all the chanting.

Fight of the Night

Fight of the Night was awarded to the Welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque.

Thompson broke out of a two-loss streak with this victory over one of the hotshot fighters of the division in a clinical display of his kickboxing skills. Although the first round largely belonged to Luque from the beginning, Thompson leveled up from the second round and stunned his rival repeatedly with his stance-switching and a vivid cocktail of punches and kicks.

Credit goes to Luque for surviving till the end of the third round despite being dropped by Thompson multiple times. In the end, the scoreboard showed 30-26, 30-26, and 29-27 in Thompson's favor, earning him his seventh decision victory in his career.

Performance of the Night

Corey Anderson and Kevin Lee both pocketed $50,000 each as winners of the Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 244.

Advertisement

Corey Anderson stole the show with an aggressive display in the Octagon, both in his fight as well as in his demeanor. He swamped his opponent, previously undefeated Johnnie Walker, with punches and quick and hard follow up shots till Walker had his back against the cage. Referee Kevin McDonald stepped in to stop the Light Heavyweight contest once the Brazilian failed to defend himself successfully from Anderson's onslaught, earning the latter a first-round standing TKO win.

In the Lightweight division, Kevin Lee also clinched a first-round knockout victory over a previously undefeated fighter, but the climax was far more clean and abrupt. Gregor Gillespie never saw the vicious head kick coming following a punch to his temple, and it knocked him out cold immediately. The knockout took Gillespie a minute or two to come around from, while it earned Lee the Performance of the Night award.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter to be updated with the latest news from the world of MMA. Do not miss out.