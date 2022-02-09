5 top fighters who the UFC were unable to sign to deals

Despite the presence of a number of competitors over the years, the UFC is undoubtedly the world’s biggest MMA promotion. It has thus been home to most of the greatest fighters on the planet at one time or another.

While the UFC has been established as the biggest MMA promotion in the world for over a decade now, there have still been fighters, often highly-rated ones, who they have not been able to sign to a deal.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan24.2009



Fedor Emelianenko evades a flying knee from Andrei Arlovski,



by knocking him out with a haymaker in mid air Jan24.2009Fedor Emelianenko evades a flying knee from Andrei Arlovski,by knocking him out with a haymaker in mid air https://t.co/WWEjU95nTL

Often, this hasn’t been for the want of trying, as these fighters have been offered big-money deals on numerous occasions to come to the octagon. However, for one reason or another, they’ve always turned those deals down.

With that in mind, here are five top fighters the UFC were not able to sign to deals.

#5. The UFC failed to sign Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes currently holds ONE FC's bantamweight title

When the UFC announced they’d signed Bibiano Fernandes to a deal in the summer of 2012, most hardcore MMA fans were highly excited. After all, ‘The Flash’ had been widely recognized as one of the best bantamweights in the world for years at that stage.

Unfortunately, Fernandes’ long-awaited octagon debut never came. Despite the promotion announcing that he would face Roland Delorme in his first bout, the Brazilian later stated his negotiations with the promotion had never been completed and he wouldn’t be signing after all.

Quite what went wrong is anyone’s guess. It’s probably likely that Dana White and company simply didn’t offer ‘The Flash’ enough money to warrant him moving over from Japan.

However, it’s safe to say that Fernandes definitely would’ve been a massive hit with the fans had he arrived in the promotion. Initially rising to fame with the DREAM promotion in the late 2000’s, ‘The Flash’ boasted a record of 11-3 when he was offered his contract and held wins over the likes of Joachim Hansen and Joe Warren.

Since then, though, he’s extended that record to a phenomenal 24-4 and has only lost one fight since December 2010. Capable of stopping opponents with strikes as well as submitting them on the ground, Fernandes now holds ONE Championship’s 145-pound title and remains one of the best fighters in the world.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker go to WAR in the main event of ONE: BAD BLOOD on 11 February! @johnlineker #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship REAL. BAD. BLOOD.Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker go to WAR in the main event of ONE: BAD BLOOD on 11 February! @bibianofernands REAL. BAD. BLOOD. 😳 Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker go to WAR in the main event of ONE: BAD BLOOD on 11 February! @bibianofernands @johnlineker #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/eYpadAf6LF

However, given he’s now 41 years old and seems content to compete in ONE, it’s unlikely we’ll see him in the octagon, making him one of the few top fighters to never join the promotion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard