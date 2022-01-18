5 UFC fan favorites who are loved despite their losing streaks

Losing is a part of the life of nearly every UFC fighter. Given the intense and physical nature of the sport, the vast majority of fighters experience defeat at some point in their careers.

MMA fans have notoriously short memories, meaning these losses can often result in a major hit to the fighter's popularity. However, there are a few fan favorites who seem immune to this and receive love even when results are not going their way.

The biggest stars in the sport are often prime examples of this. Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are a combined 1-5 since the start of 2020 but remain some of the most popular fighters in the sport. There clearly is a point of popularity at which losses cease to have a significant impact.

There are other fighters who have achieved this status too. UFC legends typically receive support wherever they go as somewhat of a thank you for all they have put themselves through to entertain the fans. Even when they suffer a defeat, their popularity is not affected nearly as much as a lesser-known fighter's would be.

Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray



• Conor McGregor

• Stipe Miocic

• Jorge Masvidal

• Michael Chandler

• Alistair Overeem

^ all finished in second-round.



• Frankie Edgar

• Tyron Woodley

^ finished in first-round.



Could Nate Diaz be next? UFC fan favorites finished in 2021:• Conor McGregor• Stipe Miocic• Jorge Masvidal• Michael Chandler• Alistair Overeem^ all finished in second-round.• Frankie Edgar• Tyron Woodley^ finished in first-round.Could Nate Diaz be next? #UFC263 UFC fan favorites finished in 2021:• Conor McGregor• Stipe Miocic• Jorge Masvidal• Michael Chandler• Alistair Overeem^ all finished in second-round.• Frankie Edgar• Tyron Woodley^ finished in first-round.Could Nate Diaz be next? #UFC263

Here are five UFC fan favorites who are loved despite their losing streak:

#5. Frankie Edgar - UFC bantamweight

Edgar is 2-5 in his last seven fights

Frankie Edgar has done it all during his UFC run that began way back in 2007. He won the lightweight title in 2010 and has also challenged for featherweight gold on three separate occasions. He recently changed his weight division once again and now competes at bantamweight.

Edgar earned the adoration of the fans for his gritty, determined style that has seen him earn wins over typically larger opponents over the years. He has become a true legend of the sport and as such will undoubtedly receive support for the remainder of his career, regardless of his results.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ #UFC268 CHITO VERA JUST KNOCKED OUT FRANKIE EDGAR! CHITO VERA JUST KNOCKED OUT FRANKIE EDGAR! 😵😵😵😵 #UFC268 https://t.co/MI69ayb0c6

Edgar is now 40 and has struggled to pick up wins in recent times. He is on a two-fight losing streak and has won just twice in his last seven bouts. Having suffered a KO loss to Marlon Vera last time out, it will be interesting to see what his next step is. In any case, you can be sure the fans will back him all the way.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim