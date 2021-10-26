5 UFC fan favorites who say the most inappropriate things

The gift of the gab is something that combat sports athletes covet. Fighters in the UFC are no exception. A gifted fighter is one who has what it takes to impress fans with his talent inside the octagon, as well as that outside of it.

The line that exists between what is acceptable and what is unacceptable when it comes to trash talk and quotes is razor-thin, bordering on translucent. Therefore, it is no surprise fighters who tread these lines often dip their toes into the wrong side.

Talk that precedes and follows a fight is often adjudged as an attempt to bolster the marketability of an upcoming matchup or gain publicity.

UFC @ufc 2016 - a year of trash talk 😂 2016 - a year of trash talk 😂 https://t.co/LW6D2lK533

The UFC is chock-full of fighters who have made their way into the hearts of the MMA faithful with the way they fight and the way they sell their appearances. However, only a handful of competitors can compete with the ones that are listed in this article, if any.

Be it in the heat of the moment or to rile their opponents up, fighters often indulge in what fans and pundits could consider inappropriate. Here's a list of five UFC fighters who let their mouths run rampant. While some instances may come across as entertaining, that is certainly not always the case.

#5. Derrick Lewis - UFC heavyweight

Derrick Lewis' most iconic octagon interview took place after his win against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 back in October 2018. Joe Rogan was surprised to see Lewis standing in the middle of the octagon in his boxers, having rid himself of his shorts.

When asked about the reason behind this avant-garde fashion choice, a visibly exhausted Lewis declared, "My balls was hot."

Derrick Lewis is highly regarded as a knockout artist. Boasting a record of 25-8-0, the heavyweight has recorded 20 of those wins by way of KO/TKO.

In addition to the dynamite that he packs in his hands, Lewis managed to become a fan favorite on the back of his quirky and candid responses to questions in interviews.

Edited by Harvey Leonard