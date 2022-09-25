5 UFC Feuds between Fighters and Commentators

In the UFC, feuds between fighters are commonplace. At times, UFC fighters feel genuine animosity towards their competitors. In other instances, feuds are seemingly manufactured for promotional purposes by well-known trash talkers, as was the case with retired MMA legend Chael Sonnen.

Despite the fact that most feuds in UFC history have taken place between two fighters, some feuds have been between mixed martial artists and non-combat figures.

The rarest kinds of feuds involve figures like commentators and referees. Given Tony Ferguson's recent squabbles with Daniel Cormier, this list looks at 5 UFC feuds between commentators and fighters.

#5. Paul Felder vs. Marvin Vettori

Both Paul Felder and Marvin Vettori have experience inside the octagon. Felder is a former lightweight who announced his retirement from mixed martial arts competition two years ago. Vettori is an active middleweight intent on working his way back into title contention.

The nature behind their feud is bizarre. According to 'The Italian Dream', Felder's commentary is biased. During a matchup involving Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, the one-time middleweight title challenger tweeted his criticism of Felder's commentary. Upon catching wind of the Italian's criticism, 'The Irish Dragon' poked fun at Vettori's intelligence with a tweeted rebuttal.

Afterwards, Vettori expressed his intention to have a face-to-face confrontation with Felder. While the feud seemed destined for a heated end, Felder claims that the intervention of UFC producers prevented the situation from spiraling out of control. The feud has since died down.

#4. Jon Anik vs. Nate Diaz

Jon Anik is one of the finest commentators in the UFC. As a level-headed presence, it's difficult to imagine him incurring the wrath of any fighter. Before UFC 196, however, Jon Anik angered Nate Diaz with his comments over the Stockton legend's then upcoming bout with Conor McGregor. Like everyone prior to the matchup, Anik predicted a McGregor victory in the 1st round.

Real Press MMA @RealPressMMA after submitting Conor McGregor Throwback to when Nate Diaz made Jon Anik have “209” tattooed on himselfafter submitting Conor McGregor Throwback to when Nate Diaz made Jon Anik have “209” tattooed on himself 😅 after submitting Conor McGregor https://t.co/K5VlOOTfMV

Unfortunately, the UFC commentator further expressed his lack of faith in Diaz's ability to win by claiming that he'd get a tattoo of Stockton's 209 area code if Diaz won. Upon hearing Anik's statements, the future 'BMF' contender warned him to keep his comments to himself before threatening to slap him. While Jon Anik apologized, Nate Diaz later emerged victorious and again threatened him.

This time, however, he warned Anik to get the tattoo otherwise he'd beat him up. Although nothing came of it, very few feuds have led to threats of violence between fighters and commentators.

#3. Daniel Cormier vs. Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier is a former champion in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. His career is one that almost any fighter would opt to have if given the choice. However, since Daniel Cormier's retirement from the sport, his job as a color commentator alongside Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and others has led to spats with certain fighters.

Dominick Cruz once criticized Daniel Cormier for supposedly conducting poor research prior to commentating on fights. Fortunately, a feud never arose between them. A feud that did arise, however, involved the former UFC champion and rising bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar's' lone UFC loss is against Marlon Vera.

Vera defeated O'Malley by chopping at his legs with calf kicks. Since then, there's been immense scrutiny when it comes to O'Malley's leg-health. According to 'Sugar', 'DC' unfairly characterizes the loss any time he commentated on his fights. Sean O'Malley proceeded to claim that Daniel Cormier wants to see him lose due to perceived similarities between him and the former champion's chief rival, Jon Jones.

The 27-year old even confronted 'DC' in an interview. Cormier countered by subtly mocking O'Malley's legacy as the bantamweight has yet to win a championship before claiming to wish nothing but the best for him. The feud has since faded after O'Malley expressed his lack of desire to have animosity with someone who can beat him up.

#2. Michael Bisping vs. Conor McGregor

In recent years, Conor McGregor's descent into more vitriolic trash talk has earned him more enemies than ever before. The Irishman has become known for posting his unfiltered thoughts about others on Twitter. In recent years, he engaged in a public spat with former UFC middleweight champion and fellow trash talker Michael Bisping.

Initially, the relationship between Bisping and McGregor was cordial. Unfortunately, that soured after Bisping's cameo in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. 'The Notorious' had agreed to take part in the film before his loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 derailed his plans. Bisping's subsequent role in the film led to antagonistic comments from McGregor.

In the Irishman's words, he handed the role to Bisping on a silver platter before claiming to be owed gratitude and even a percentage of Bisping's income from the film. 'The Count' then confessed to predicting Eddie Alvarez to defeat Conor McGregor out of pettiness, sparking a text-message exchange between the two. Both fighters threatened one another and the feud is yet to end.

Not too long ago, 'The Notorious' insulted Daniel Cormier, causing 'The Count' to leap to his broadcast partner's defense. Bisping claimed 'DC' would rip McGregor apart limb from limb, which led McGregor to label Bisping a 'nobody' before the Brit took a jab at the Irishman's legacy.

Never one to back down, McGregor posted a tweet that alluded to the UFC commentator fleeing Manchester after unnamed assailants visited his mother's home. Bisping was quick to shed light on the matter. According to 'The Count', it was his former management company (which currently represents McGregor) and that his mother was simply handed court documents while he trained in the USA.

#1. Daniel Cormier vs. Tony Ferguson

The feud between Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson is one-sided in terms of animosity. The former UFC interim lightweight champion has long called for a matchup with 'DC's' retired teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even after Nurmagomedov's retirement, Ferguson never wasted a chance to take a dig at his Russian rival.

During a sitdown interview with Ferguson, Cormier asked 'El Cucuy' questions unrelated to Nurmagomedov. As expected, Ferguson found a way to insert 'The Eagle' into the conversation. This led to Cormier questioning whether being so hyperfocused on Nurmagomedov—who was and remains retired—might have caused Ferguson to overlook the opponents to whom he lost. Ferguson did not take the suggestion kindly.

He claimed that 'DC' was becoming emotional due to his friendship with Nurmagomedov. After Ferguson's loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279, Cormier urged him to retire. Instead, 'El Cucuy' branded him a 'hater' before poking fun at Cormier's physique. Ferguson also issued a second response to Cormier's criticisms.

The former interim champion claimed that he would never quit before bringing light to Cormier's Towelgate scandal. Ferguson characterized Cormier as a cheater who used unfair means to make weight before proclaiming himself the champion.

