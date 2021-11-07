5 UFC fighters who appeared to be out of shape at a weigh-in

The UFC’s fighters are amongst the fittest athletes on the planet. Naturally, when they’re given the chance to display their ripped physiques at weigh-ins, few of them turn the opportunity down.

While most of the UFC’s stars are in unbelievable condition, every now and then, fans of the promotion are left stunned when a fighter appears to be out of shape at a weigh-in.

FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX

foxs.pt/2sCzhiB

#UFCOKC Former champ Johny Hendricks misses weight again — this time as a middleweight — at UFC Fight Night in OKC Former champ Johny Hendricks misses weight again — this time as a middleweight — at UFC Fight Night in OKCfoxs.pt/2sCzhiB#UFCOKC https://t.co/gq314TSOFU

Naturally, some of the UFC’s greatest fighters don’t necessarily sport washboard abs – Roy Nelson, for example – but when a once-ripped fighter shows up in seemingly bad shape, it’s truly alarming.

With this in mind, here are five UFC fighters who appeared to be painfully out of shape at a weigh-in.

#5. Johny Hendricks – UFC Fight Night 112

Johny Hendricks missed weight at UFC Fight Night 112 and didn't look in his best shape

Over the course of his eight-year UFC career, Johny Hendricks became known as one of the best welterweights on the planet.

‘Bigg Rigg’ defeated fighters like Carlos Condit, Josh Koscheck and Martin Kampmann. He even claimed the UFC welterweight title when he defeated Robbie Lawler in 2014.

While Hendricks was never ripped to shreds like some of his rivals, the former NCAA Division I wrestling champion was certainly not in bad shape for the majority of his career either. He usually sported a stocky but powerful physique, which fit his power-punching style well.

However, in the later years of his career, Hendricks began to struggle to make the 170lbs welterweight limit. He missed the mark on two occasions and was also forced out of a planned bout with Tyron Woodley due to weight cutting issues.

It came as no surprise, then, when he decided to move up to 185lbs in early 2017. After defeating Hector Lombard in his middleweight debut, though, he left fans stunned when he missed the 185lbs divisional limit for his next bout with Tim Boetsch.

This didn’t look like a botched weight cut, either – ‘Bigg Rigg’ simply looked out of shape. He certainly didn’t appear to be in the right condition to fight a tough opponent like ‘The Barbarian’.

Sure enough, when it came to fight time, Hendricks didn’t look like his usual self at all. He succumbed to a second round TKO in what was one of the worst showings of his career.

Edited by Jack Cunningham