5 UFC fighters who are arguably better than their division's champion

The life of a UFC fighter is tumultuous at best. Injuries, visa issues, and a host of other problems often limit an MMA athlete's progression. They can occasionally result in a fighter who is potentially less skilled than his peers rising to the top of the division.

This is not to say that there are any underserving champions in the UFC right now. However, some fighters could, at the very least, argue to be the better fighter than their respective divisional champions.

In the following list, we break down five such fighters who are arguably better than their division's titleholder. Robert Whittaker could potentially be a pick, but considering how efficiently Israel Adesanya defeated him in their first fight, he will not be a part of this list.

#5. Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Moreno - UFC flyweight

The number five pick is UFC flyweight Askar Askarov. This is certainly a close one to call, especially considering that Askarov and the current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno have previously fought each other to a draw.

However, while Moreno looked nothing short of incredible in his most recent fight with Deiveson Figueiredo, his other bouts of late have been a little less impressive. The first fight with Figueiredo was a close-run affair that Moreno would have lost were it not for his opponent having a point taken away for a groin strike.

Before that, Moreno fought Brandon Royval. He did look impressive in this fight, but Royval's dislocated shoulder ultimately ended the fight.

Comparatively, Askar Askarov has put on three consecutive performances against Tim Elliot, Alexandre Pantoja, and Joe Benavidez since their first fight. He dominated all three bouts and showed a wide range of skills in every facet of the game.

This is not to say that Askarov is the superior fighter to Moreno, but there is certainly a case to be made in his favor. This case becomes more impressive when you consider that Alexandre Pantoja has beat Brandon Moreno twice in the past.

