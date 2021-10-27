5 UFC fighters with the best tattoos

Fighters express themselves in several ways and getting inked is one of them. UFC athletes are no different. From newcomers to veterans, champions to greenhorns, many fighters have tattoos. The majority of athletes with them are also often adding to their colelctions of ink.

Fighters like Valentina Shevchenko are more subtle about getting inked. Those like Cody Garbrandt, meanwhile, have turned their bodies into canvases.

There is a wide range of art and designs you can see inked on the bodies of UFC fighters. Amanda Nunes has an armor tattoo on her right hand, Cody Garbrandt's knuckles spell ''true love'' and Tony Ferguson has wings on his back. Countless fighters also have the names of their loved ones inked on them.

Tattoos can become part of a fighter's identity. With that in mind, here is a list of five UFC fighters with the best ones.

#5. Dustin Poirier - UFC lightweight

Dustin Poirier is an accomplished lightweight, with wins over the best in the division. He has beaten Conor McGregor twice and will challenge Charles Oliviera for the 155-pound strap at UFC 269. He also loves getting inked.

Both his arms are covered in tattoos. He has inked the names of some of the most important individuals in his life. The names of his grandmother and mother are on his right hand, while his wife's name is on the left. His daughter's name is on the right side of his chest. On his left pec, the Japanese bushido code is written between tiger stripes.

There is a large tiger tattoo on his upper left arm, along with the magnolia flower. There is also a phoenix and the quote, ''blood bought, paid in full.''

On the right arm, he has flames and a samurai signifying the warrior's spirit. There is also a large rose on his right deltoid, with its petals falling.

Above the knuckles on his left hand, there is the fleur-de-lis. His marriage date is also inked on the side. In the same place on his right hand is a crown. Most of Poirier's tattoos are also colored.

