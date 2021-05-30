5 UFC fighters who can beat Kamaru Usman if he moves up to middleweight

Having cleared out most of the division, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has an eye on moving up to middleweight and furthering his case as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

Usman has mentioned that he won't move up to middleweight if Israel Adesanya is the champion, due to the close bond he shares with 'The Last Stylebender'. But if Marvin Vettori pulls off an upset in June, it might not be long before we see Usman attempt to acquire champ-champ status in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman wouldn't be out of place at middleweight, but here are five UFC fighters who stand a chance of beating him.

#5 Jack Hermansson

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Shahbazyan

Surging up the UFC middleweight rankings is Jack Hermansson, who recently dug deep to get past young Edmen Shahbazyan. 'The Joker' is a unique fighter in the middleweight division who has the skills - on paper, at least - to beat Kamaru Usman.

At 75%, Hermansson's takedown defense is decent. But even if he does find himself on his back, he would be willing to engage in grappling exchanges against Usman. One of the best submission artists in the middleweight division, the Sweden-born fighter may not find it impossible to lock in a guillotine.

On the feet, the durable Hermansson's style is unorthodox and effective. His underrated kickboxing, combined with his ability to drift in and out of range, could ask some questions Usman may not have the answers to.

#4 Paulo Costa

UFC 253 Adesanya v Costa: Weigh-Ins

Paulo Costa's one-sided defeat to Israel Adesanya shouldn't overshadow just how dangerous he is as a fighter.

Costa has never attempted a takedown in the UFC, always relying on his high-volume striking offense to damage his opponents from close quarters. And while the Brazilian has been taken down a few times, he's never struggled to reverse positions and bring the fight back up. The skills that come with his BJJ black belt haven't made themselves known in the UFC, but they're certainly a threat.

Costa has the durability and output to match Kamaru Usman on the feet. And most importantly, he has the sheer strength to rival 'The Nigerian Nightmare' - something very few fighters can boast of. Either way, a Costa-Usman fight would be quite similar to the classic we witnessed the former take part in against Yoel Romero.

#3 Marvin Vettori

UFC Fight Night: Vettori v Holland

The next UFC middleweight title challenger, Marvin Vettori has carved a niche for himself as a fighter who does the dirty work in order to get wins. 'The Italian Dream' may not have a glowing resume, but he has immense heart and constantly improving skills.

Vettori's takedown defense stands at a decent 78% and he hasn't been taken down for almost five years now. He has nine submissions in 17 professional wins and is a danger to his opponent at any stage of a fight, especially with the guillotine. The 27-year-old is also nearing his prime as a fighter, and has cardio for days apart from a granite chin.

Vettori may not be able to hang with Kamaru Usman on the feet, but he proved that he has the intelligence to outstrike his opponent during his fight against Hermansson. His grit and well-rounded style could give Usman a run for his money.

#2 UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

UFC 259 Press Conference

Yes, Kamaru Usman has explicitly stated that he won't move up to middleweight as long as Israel Adesanya is the champion. But stranger things have happened in the UFC, and if he runs out of challenges at welterweight, he might be left with no choice.

Hypothetically speaking, Adesanya could be a massive challenge for Usman to overcome. The Nigerian-born Kiwi would have a size and reach advantage, and could pick apart the 34-year-old from a distance. Usman isn't smooth and flowing on the feet, and on paper seems like the exact kind of striker Adesanya wouldn't have problems with.

Wrestling will be the department in which Usman finds the most success. Adesanya's wrestling has improved considerably over his time in the UFC, but he was taken down easily by an opponent with a strength advantage in Jan Blachowicz. And unless he improves in this aspect, Usman could have a field day.

But it's impossible to rule out Israel Adesanya in a potential dream match-up against Kamaru Usman.

#1 Robert Whittaker

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Gastelum

If you had to create a fighter who could beat Kamaru Usman at middleweight, you'd probably end up with someone who bears a striking (no pun intended) resemblance to Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker's takedown defense is among the best in the UFC right now, and if he's able to keep the fight standing, all the signs point to a win for him. 'The Reaper' has smart movement and footwork, along with fluid combinations and a solid gas tank. If he can keep Usman at a distance, which he probably will be able to do, he could comfortably outstrike the welterweight champion.

Whittaker, being a former UFC welterweight and a relatively normal-sized middleweight, may not have a significant size advantage over Usman like the others on this list. But he appears to be a bad match-up for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.