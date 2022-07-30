5 UFC fighters who competed in GLORY kickboxing

Kick-boxers in the UFC are typically fan favorites as they have an exciting style and are capable of pulling off some incredible knockouts. In the world of kickboxing, GLORY is arguably the premier organization and many of today's biggest UFC stars have competed for them in the past.

GLORY Kickboxing @GLORY_WS



We'll start with a historical piece… Which all-time kickboxing highlight would you like to pull as an #NFT ? 🤩 @GlorySmacks

While it is usually believed that wrestling provides the best basis to then transition to MMA, trying to take down a skilled kick-boxer can be incredibly difficult. You only need to ask any of Israel Adesanya's MMA opponents (outside of Jan Blachowicz) for confirmation of this.

Here are five current UFC fighters who have competed in GLORY kickboxing in the past:

#5. 'Blood Diamond' Mike Mathetha - UFC welterweight

Blood Diamond did not win his lone fight in GLORY

Blood Diamond is one of the newest faces on the UFC roster, having only made his octagon debut earlier this year. He is a teammate of Israel Adesanya but despite being a decorated kickboxer, he only competed for GLORY on one occasion. That bout saw him lose a decision to Richard Abraham back in 2016.

Since then, 'Blood Diamond' has turned his attention towards MMA and impressed enough in his first three professional bouts to gain Dana White's attention. Unfortunately, he struggled in his debut for the promotion, suffering a first-round submission defeat to Jeremiah Wells.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



City Kickboxing's Blood Diamond meets Orion Cosce at #UFC277

It will be very interesting to see where 'Blood Diamond' will go from here. He will have the opportunity to rebound from that loss when he faces Orion Cosce tomorrow night. That bout is a hugely important one for him as one would begin to worry should he lose both his first two bouts in the octagon.

#4. Israel Adesanya - UFC middleweight

Israel Adesanya has two wins in GLORY

If you follow the UFC to any sort of basic level, you will be well aware of who Israel Adesanya is. 'The Last Stylebender' has been exciting MMA fans everywhere since first debuting inside the octagon in 2018. He quickly rose to the top, winning the undisputed middleweight championship before the end of 2019.

Prior to his run in MMA, Adesanya was a kickboxer by trade and competed for GLORY on four occasions. While he lost his debut, he then defeated two opponents in one night, winning a tournament that secured him a title opportunity as a prize. However, he would lose that title fight before moving over to MMA.

GLORY Kickboxing @GLORY_WS When Adesanya graced the GLORY ring... When Adesanya graced the GLORY ring... https://t.co/BUHKQGLNSN

Adesanya clearly made the right decision given the incredible results he has achieved ever since. While some have moaned about his lack of entertaining fights this year, the truth is no competitor has come close to taking his belt away in some time.

#3. Giga Chikadze - UFC featherweight

Giga Chikadze had six wins in GLORY

Giga Chikadze seemed poised to challenge for the featherweight championship had he been able to beat Calvin Kattar earlier this year. While he lost that bout, the seven straight wins inside the octagon that proceeded tell you that he remains a very dangerous contender inside the octagon.

Prior to focusing his efforts exclusively on MMA, Chikadze competed in GLORY kickboxing on nine occasions. He produced an impressive 6-3 record in those bouts and twice made it to the finals of a featherweight contender tournament, but failed to ultimately win one.

Chikadze will now look to bounce back from his first octagon loss in his next fight. He is scheduled to face Sodiq Yusuff on September 17 where he will look to defend his spot in the top 10 of the featherweight rankings. Should he win that one, there are still plenty of big match-ups for him in the division.

#2. Dustin Jacoby - UFC light heavyweight

Dustin Jacoby had seven wins in GLORY

Dustin Jacoby is in the midst of his second run with the UFC. The American first competed for the company back in 2011 but was released after going 0-2. He was given a second chance at UFC and is making the most of it, currently sitting at 6-0-1 in his second spell with the promotion.

In between his two runs with the biggest organization in MMA, Jacoby spent plenty of time in GLORY kickboxing. He competed for the organization 15 times, going 7-8. The highlight of his time there was a five-fight winning streak, including two tournament wins that earned him a title fight which he lost by decision.

Jacoby has looked incredible since returning to the octagon and his unbeaten run has earned him the No. 14 spot in the light heavyweight rankings. His current run of form will likely earn him the opportunity to take on a fighter above him next time out and give him the chance to break into the division's top 10.

#1. Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight

Alex Pereira has 11 wins in GLORY

Many MMA fans know that Alex Pereira was a decorated kickboxer, but few appreciate just how successful he was in that sport. He had 15 fights for GLORY kickboxing, winning 11. He also captured both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles during his time there.

While his MMA debut saw him suffer a surprising loss, he has not tasted defeat since and has now put himself in pole position to challenge for the title. His opponent in that bout will be a familiar one in Israel Adesanya, whom he defeated twice in kick-boxing fights for a different promotion: Glory of Heroes.

Pereira is arguably the most decorated kick-boxer we have ever seen step inside the octagon and the results thus far have been devastating. While his fight against Adesanya will be his toughest to date, you imagine it will be a largely kick-boxing style fight which could bode very well for the Brazilian.

