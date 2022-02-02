5 UFC fighters who have competed in the Royal Rumble

Two former UFC fighters took center stage this Saturday at WWE's annual Royal Rumble event. Competing in this match is one of the things on the bucket list for any professional wrestler. However, in recent times, it has also seen a number of former MMA fighters take center stage.

MMA and professional wrestling are linked, even if fans of the former might debate against this. Wrestling action has become increasingly similar to MMA, whilst we now often see over-the-top octagon interviews which are traditionally more common in the world of pro-wrestling.

With an increasing number of athletes switching between both MMA and pro-wrestling, this trend is set to continue. MMA athletes have proven that they can transition well to a pro-wrestling style and while it is much rarer, we have seen pro-wrestlers have success in MMA as well.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



‣ Inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

‣ Fought in first female main event.

‣ Olympic medalist

‣ Reigning Women's Royal Rumble champion



Competing in both the octagon and the Royal Rumble shows an athlete has had an impressive career in both MMA and pro-wrestling. Whilst the list of athletes who have currently done so is small, don't be surprised if it continues to grow over the next decade.

Here are five UFC fighters who have competed in the Royal Rumble:

#5. Matthew Riddle - former UFC welterweight

Matthew Riddle holds an MMA record of 8-3 (2 NC)

Matthew Riddle has had an underrated run in MMA and is now making a name for himself in the WWE. Riddle was a member of the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter very early on in his MMA journey as he was just 1-0 as an amateur.

Riddle went 7-3 in the octagon and would have been 9-3 but for two wins that were overturned into no contests when he tested positive for cannabis. Had it not been the case, Riddle would have been on a four-fight winning streak when he parted ways with the company.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Riddle was supposed to win the Royal Rumble before WWE made the late decision to have a surprise winner in Brock Lesnar, says @PWInsidercom Riddle was supposed to win the Royal Rumble before WWE made the late decision to have a surprise winner in Brock Lesnar, says @PWInsidercom.

Since signing with the WWE in 2018, Riddle has competed in three Royal Rumble matches. His best showing came in the 2022 edition when he reached the final four of the match. Nevertheless, his future in the WWE certainly seems bright.

