5 UFC fighters who should consider acting careers

Most regular UFC athletes can be described as typical mixed martial artists, who are skilled, agile and want to earn big money. The majority of UFC fighters also have ripped physiques, and can carry themselves as well as any other celebrity. But most lack charisma and distinct personalities.

A handful of UFC fighters, though, have a certain air about themselves that makes them stand out from the rest. Due to their skills, attitudes and captivating personalities, they seem like nothing less than big movie stars.

In that regard, a number of UFC fighters could turn into highly successful actor,s based on the same logic. After all, they already know how to handle the media and their fans. And if they can go through grueling training camps and punishing MMA fights every few months, acting could certainly feel like the easier thing to do.

A number of UFC fighters have already made it big in Hollywood, such as Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, Randy Couture, among others. So what is stopping other MMA athletes in the UFC from making the transition?

On that note, here's a look at five UFC fighters who should seriously consider acting careers.

#5 Sean O'Malley - UFC bantamweight

UFC 265: Sean O'Malley (left) attending a UFC event

Although currently unranked in the UFC bantamweight division, Sean O'Malley (14-1) is one of the fastest rising stars in the MMA promotion. Along with a crisp kickboxing-oriented fighting style, O'Malley has a loud and confident personality.

From his eccentric hairstyles to his flamboyant clothing to the profuse exuberance he showcases in his UFC appearances, Sean O'Malley stands out from other fighters. Nicknamed 'Sugar,' the 26-year-old can certainly have a promising acting career, given his credentials.

Sean O'Malley has often made headlines for advocating the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes. It was due to this reason and his dominance inside the octagon that he received an invite from Snoop Dogg for a smoke-up session at the rapper's house.

The UFC bantamweight could easily land roles suiting his personality, perhaps that of a mafia or a drug lord who likes to smoke weed, and when rubbed the wrong way, kickbox his enemies into oblivion.

Watch UFC fighters react LIVE to Sean O'Malley's knockout of Thomas Almeida:

