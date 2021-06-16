5 UFC fighters who have deadly alter egos

Things don't always go the fighter's way in the UFC. Perhaps due to the volatile nature of the evolution of MMA, what worked for many years to get them to the octagon can soon seem stale, as opponents find holes in their game. There seem to be only two options: stay the same and face a UFC exit or change.

Conversely, when the stars align for UFC fighters as they become champions, there can often be a false sense of security; they rely too much on the old way, and it is too late to evolve. On that note, let’s look at five fighters who have deadly alter egos inside the octagon.

#5 Blonde Derek Brunson - UFC record 13-5

UFC Fight Night: Brunson v Shahbazyan

After losing to both Israel Adesanya and Ronaldo Souza in 2018, Derek Brunson’s stock seemed to be on the wane in the UFC. Then pushing his mid-30’s, one could understand if the American decided to hang up his gloves.

However, the southpaw clawed his way back into the win column the following year with wins over Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch. Though it’s in the last 12 months that we may have seen the best Brunson in years. An impressive TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan and a dominating victory over Kevin Holland extended his win-streak to four fights.

A coincidence that he has been blonde for these fights? I think not.

#4 Undefeated Sean O’Malley - UFC record 5-1

UFC 260: O'Malley v Almeida

Coming off an incredible KO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series 2, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley entered the UFC in 2017 and had hoped to be a future UFC bantamweight champion. With his brash personality, unique fighting style, and walk-off KO victories, you can see why O’Malley has become somewhat of a fan favorite.

The only blemish on his record is his loss to Marlon Vera last year. 'Chito' kicked O’Malley in the perineal nerve, resulting in a lower leg injury and a finish soon after.

Yet after the fight, even though he clearly lost, O'Malley boasted about his undefeated record. Perhaps this is what you have to tell yourself after a disappointing loss; either way, it's working for him so far. O'Malley's last fight against Thomas Almeida was his most impressive octagon performance yet.

#3 6th round Nate Diaz - UFC record 20-13

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

There is no other fighter in the UFC quite like Nate Diaz. A man who is a second-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu and does triathlons for fun is not someone you want to fight for 25 minutes over five rounds.

In his last two five-round fights - Leon Edwards (last Saturday) and Conor McGregor (2016) - Diaz was more or less dominated for the entire fight. As his opponents tired in the fifth round, the Stockton-native suddenly burst into life and nearly got a finish on both occasions.

This has led Dana White to joke about Diaz requesting a six-round fight for his next bout, and if this ever happened, you can’t imagine anyone on the roster keeping up with his pace.

#2 No sparring Max Holloway - UFC record 18-6

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar

Before his fight with Calvin Kattar earlier this year, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway was coming off back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway lost his UFC featherweight championship and the title rematch in a very quick seven months from December 2019 to July 2020. This might explain the fire he possessed in the Kattar bout.

According to Holloway, he didn’t do any sparring in the run-up to the fight. If that is indeed the case, then the Hawaiian should never spar again, as he put on a boxing clinic: Holloway threw a mind-boggling 744 strikes, landing a mere 445 times on Kattar.

It could prove hard to find a training partner if Holloway does take up sparring again.

#1 Karate Conor McGregor - UFC record 10-3

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Now it’s time for the reverse. On his phenomenal rise to UFC champ-champ, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor looked unstoppable, racking up wins against Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. His karate stance, incredible footwork, and powerful left hand made him a force to be reckoned with.

Soon after the Irishman’s victory over Alvarez in 2016, his stardom catapulted further, and the following year he would find himself in a boxing ring against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Perhaps outside distractions have made McGregor’s UFC stock plummet in the last few years. A loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 set the wheels in motion, and although McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in 2020, he was KO’d for the first time in his career by Dustin Poirier earlier this year. The karate-stance fighter fans knew had disappeared, and a stiff boxing-heavy stance made McGregor look like an old man.

