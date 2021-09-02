5 UFC fighters and their famous doppelgangers

These days, the UFC is home to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes, with the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz famous all over the world. The UFC’s top stars might be instantly recognizable, but sometimes, it’s still easy to confuse them for other celebrities or athletes.

So which UFC fighters have doppelgangers? And are some of these fighters famous enough to the point that the doppelgangers are mistaken for them instead?

Hilariously, the answer is almost certainly yes. On that note, here are five UFC stars and their doppelgangers:

#5 UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett and Jay from 'The Inbetweeners'

New UFC star Paddy Pimblett has been compared to the character of Jay from the cult series 'The Inbetweeners'

This weekend's UFC Fight Night card marks the debut of former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett. And thanks to his mop-top haircut, ‘The Baddy’ has compared himself to fellow Liverpool product 'The Beatles'.

However, Pimblett has a far closer – and funnier – doppelganger than John Lennon or Ringo Starr. While he might not like the comparison, given the character’s infamous reputation, Pimblett, with his mop of blonde hair, means he’s a dead ringer for Jay from the comedy series 'The Inbetweeners', played by James Buckley.

It’s a joke the UFC were clearly in on when they took to Twitter to announce that ‘The Baddy’ had signed with the promotion. They used the tagline 'Cage Warriors? Completed it mate' in a clear reference to one of the character’s funniest – and most well-remembered – lines.

Cage Warriors?! Completed it, mate!



Welcome to the UFC @PaddyTheBaddy! pic.twitter.com/TbUjTCsTJX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 29, 2021

It was a joke fans in the US perhaps missed out on, given that 'The Inbetweeners' never really exploded in popularity there as it did in the UK. However, even UFC observers who've never seen the series before would easily be able to see the resemblance.

Like the character of Jay, Pimblett definitely has the ability to talk a good game. However, UFC fans will hope that the character’s tendency to exaggerate hugely isn’t a penchant ‘The Baddy’ shares – particularly as he’s already claimed to be the UFC’s signing of the decade.

