5 UFC fighters with huge walk around weights

UFC fighters have become notorious for often embarking on debilitating weight cuts for fights. Heading into ONE Championship 35, Yang Jian Bing passed away due to complications from his attempt to make the flyweight limit. In response, ONE Championship placed a ban on dehydrating weight cuts and forced fighters to weigh-in daily during training camps.

All of this was done in an attempt to ensure fighters are competing at their walk around weights. UFC post-fight interviewer and comedian Joe Rogan has cited the ONE Championship formula as something the UFC should adopt in the past.

Currently, a variety of fighters across multiple divisions in the UFC come in looking gaunt and worse for wear at weigh-ins. In the time between their exhausting weigh-in and their fight, they will rehydrate and often be much larger than their official weight suggests.

The following five active UFC fighters all carry considerably more walk around weight on their frames than one might first expect:

#5. Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman initially misses weight for the #UFC258 main event at 170.5 lbs. on first attempt with his mask on and then makes weight at 170.0 lbs. on second attempt after removing it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 12, 2021

The unstoppable UFC welterweight champion carries an immense amount of muscle on his frame for a 170 pounder. When he’s not having to cut down for weigh-ins, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is typically well past the 190lbs mark.

The uphill battle to slim down for the division he rules over was even brought up by Joe Rogan. The UFC commentator used Usman as a key example of his more recent weight-cutting criticisms.

Heading into his UFC 258 title bout with Gilbert Burns, Usman initially weighed in at 170.5lbs on the scale. In order to tow the division line, the former NCAA warrior had to remove his facemask.

While he applies a slightly more holistic approach to his training these days, the jacked Usman is insanely strong for a welterweight. At his collegiate peak in the weights room, the heavy hitter could bench press over 360lbs and squat over 500lbs.

Provided he gets past Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November, don’t be surprised if Usman takes a crack at middleweight in 2022. Usman vs. Adesanya would be a big money fight to say the least. Furthermore, Usman has both the size to easily move up a weight class and the skill to become a double-champ a la Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier.

