5 UFC fighters that were involved in major film franchises

Since MMA's transition to the mainstream, many UFC fighters have plied their craft in other industries. One of those industries is film and television. Due to the athleticism and toughness required to compete in MMA, fighters add authenticity and legitimacy to action scenes in the eyes of audiences.

Some of the promotion's biggest stars have ventured into Hollywood and earned roles in popular franchises. This is significant because it shows fighters can still have success outside of the cage and elongates their ability to capitalize on their popularity well after their careers are over.

Bas Rutten is a great example of a fighter that has had notable roles in film/television. Since retiring, the Hall of Famer has had some memorable comedic roles alongside actor Kevin James.

With the promotion being owned by WME, it's only a matter of time before fighters transitioning to film and television becomes the new norm. This list will look at five UFC fighters that were involved in major film franchises.

#5. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Since becoming the UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has become increasingly popular. He is the most feared knockout artist in the heavyweight division and, arguably, the entire world. Being heavyweight champion has its perks, and gaining interest from outside the sport is clearly one of them.

'The Predator' only has two films on his resume, but to his credit, they're both major film franchises. Last year, he was cast for the role of Ferocious Professional in F9, which is the ninth installment in the popular Fast & Furious franchise. It was a milestone film, as it marked the 20th anniversary of the original film The Fast and the Furious. Although Ngannou's character dies in the film, he can still say he was part of a billion-dollar franchise.

He also made a guest appearance in Jackass: Forever, which follows the Jackass crew as they perform their own stunts. It was the fourth film in a franchise that began as a TV series in 2000.

#4. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was a true fan-favorite throughout his MMA career. He gained a large following with his charismatic personality and entertaining fighting style. It was apparent that he would be a natural fit should he transition to action films.

In 2009, Jackson was cast as Boris 'B.A.' Baracus in The A-Team. The film was based off the hit TV series, which aired from 1983 until 1987. The role was a significant one for the former UFC light heavyweight — the original 'B.A.' was played by Mr. T. The film was a big project that had a $110 million budget and featured a star studded cast.

Along with 'Rampage', the film starred Bradley Cooper, Liam Neeson, Jessica Biel, Sharlito Copley, and Patrick Wilson. Despite the big budget, the film earned $177.2 million in box office revenue, which was considered underperforming. As a result, no future sequels were planned.

#3. UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey

Throughout her career, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey was always viewed as a role model for young women. She was a trailblazer in the sport and headlined multiple pay-per-view events. As a huge female star for the promotion, she received plenty of film and TV roles.

'Rowdy' was a part of two major film franchises in the span of a single year. In 2014, she made her film debut playing the role of Luna in The Expendables 3. The third film shifted to featuring a younger cast alongside Barney Ross (played by Sylvester Stallone). Despite it being the lowest grossing film of the franchise, it still grossed over $214 million.

The following year, Rousey was one of the villains in Furious 7, which was the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Although she wasn't the main villain of the film, she still received plenty of attention for the role. The film earned over $1.5 billion at the box office, as it was the final Fast & Furious film to feature Paul Walker.

#2. UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre

Since retiring, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has found success in film and television. The former two-division champion joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and made an appearance in Captain America: The Winter's Soldier, where he played the role of Georges Batroc. Marvel films are incredibly popular and have done well both at the box office and on streaming services, so this was a huge role for the former welterweight and middleweight champions.

In 2021, 'Rush' reprised his role in three episodes of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Both the film and TV series were very well received by critics. Captain America: The Winter Soldier has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $714 million at the box office. Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an 83% percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

St-Pierre also had a role in Kickboxer: Vengeance. The film rebooted the Kickboxer franchise, which began with the 1989 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

#1. UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture is the only UFC fighter to have success in a major lead role. The franchise the former two-division champion is best known for his role in The Expendables franchise. Couture has appeared in all three installments of the franchise and is slated to appear in the upcoming fourth film.

'The Natural' plays the role of Toll Road, one of the main members of the Expendables. Other casting members include Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The franchise has been very successful — all three films have grossed over $804 million worldwide.

Couture also guest starred on four episodes of Hawaii Five-O between 2015-17. The series was popular when it aired from 2010-2020 and averaged over 11 million viewers throughout its 10 seasons.

