5 UFC fighters that retired on their own terms

MMA is a grueling sport. For years, many top UFC fighters have competed well past their prime and suffered the consequences. It's rare to see a fighter realize where they’re at and retire before their skills diminish. Many fighters have tried to extend their careers in an attempt to recapturing their past glory. As a result, there have been many greats that have fought too long and paid the price for it.

Fighting past one’s prime could result in their legacy in the sport being tarnished. This is why it’s important for fighters to have a great support system as it can save them unnecessary punishment. There have been a handful of fighters that walked away from the UFC on their own terms with their legacy intact. This list will look at 5 such fighters.

#5. UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson

Dan Henderson had an Olympic wrestling background, which immediately made him a threat in MMA. 'Hendo’s career began in 1997 and he had his first taste of success when he won the UFC 17 middleweight tournament. He then joined Pride FC, where he won the Pride middleweight and welterweight championships, and the 2005 welterweight Grand Prix.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday May15.1998



Dan Henderson makes his UFC debut & def. Allan Goes & Carlos Newton in one night,



to win the UFC 17 Middleweight tournament May15.1998Dan Henderson makes his UFC debut & def. Allan Goes & Carlos Newton in one night,to win the UFC 17 Middleweight tournament https://t.co/fI50Okfcwj

Henderson had great longevity in the sport as his career spanned from 1997 to 2016. Throughout his career, Henderson remained active against top competition and wasn’t in a situation where fans were clamoring for his retirement. As a light heavyweight, Henderson would win gold once again.

He defeated Rafael Cavalcante to become Strikeforce light heavyweight champion in 2011. This was significant, as Henderson had won a championship in another major promotion and in three different weight-classes. Henderson followed that up with one of the biggest wins of his career when he defeated Fedor Emelianenko by TKO.

Sherdog @sherdogdotcom Seven years ago today, Dan Henderson shocked the world and defeated Fedor Emelianenko via first-round TKO. Via @Tudor_leo Seven years ago today, Dan Henderson shocked the world and defeated Fedor Emelianenko via first-round TKO. Via @Tudor_leo https://t.co/qLVeHbPc2t

At 46-years-old, ‘Hendo’ attempted to capture the one championship he hadn’t yet won in his career. He challenged Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 204. The bout was a rematch from their encounter at UFC 100. However, Bisping got his hand raised this time. Following the loss, Henderson officially retired after a Fight of the Night performance.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham