5 UFC fighters who shot up the rankings quickly

For the most part, the UFC is a near-impossible place to find success in. For most fighters, getting to the top of the promotion can take the best part of an entire career. However, that isn’t always the case.

Some fighters have been able to shoot up the UFC rankings in rapid fashion, usually through stunning the world by knocking off one or more far more renowned opponents. Naturally, a number of champions from rival promotions have pulled this off. However, it’s even more special when a fighter who is largely unknown manages to do it.

Some of these rapidly-rising fighters were able to claim UFC gold at the end of their journey while others fell by the wayside, but they all shocked everyone by the speed that they climbed the ladder.

Here are five UFC fighters who shot up the rankings quickly.

#5. Volkan Oezdemir – UFC light heavyweight

Volkan Oezdemir became a UFC title challenger after just three fights

After spending the best part of five years with the UFC, Volkan Oezdemir is now considered one of the toughest gatekeepers in the light heavyweight division. If a fighter can overcome ‘No Time’, then they’re usually destined for a title shot.

However, it’s easy to forget that the native of Switzerland was once the fastest up-and-comer in the UFC at 205 pounds. It took him a ridiculously short period of time to shoot up the rankings and claim his own title shot.

Very few UFC fans had heard of Oezdemir when he signed with the promotion in early 2017. In fact, he was only brought in at very late notice, replacing Jan Blachowicz in a fight with Ovince St. Preux. However, his record of 12-1 suggested he had some talent. He was able to edge out ‘OSP’ to pick up his first UFC win via split decision.

It was his second octagon outing that really cemented him as a genuine contender, though. He was faced with Misha Cirkunov, who, at the time, was ranked in the top 10 and was unbeaten at 4-0 in the UFC.

Incredibly, Oezdemir needed just 28 seconds to knock Cirkunov out. In his next fight, a clash with another top-10 fighter in Jimi Manuwa, he needed just 42 seconds to repeat the feat.

‘No Time’ did fall short in his title fight with then-champion Daniel Cormier, but the fact that he was competing for UFC gold less than a year after he’d debuted was remarkable in itself.

The Swiss striker is the very definition of a fighter who shot up the UFC rankings quickly.

