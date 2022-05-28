5 UFC fighters with signature submission holds

Picking up a UFC win via submission is something very few fighters ever achieve in their careers. However, the elite submission artists in the game are able to repeatedly do so and often develop a submission hold of choice to pick up those wins.

In rare cases, these fighters become synonymous with their signature submissions hold of choice. Fans tune in to their bouts to see if they can pull off their patented submission once again. Despite this being incredibly difficult to do so, a select few fighters find a way to do so time and time again.

Here are five UFC fighters with signature submission holds:

#5. Ovince Saint Preux - UFC Light Heavyweight - Von Flue Choke

Saint Preux has won four fights via Von Flue choke

Ovince Saint Preux recently returned to winning ways with a split decision victory over legend Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua. While that fight went the distance, Saint Preux has become famous for his usage of the Von Flue choke that has seen him pick up four submission wins in the octagon.

The submission hold was originally named after MMA fighter Jason Von Flue but is now often referred to as the 'Von Preux choke'. The hold can be applied to counter a traditional guillotine choke and when applied successfully, it can spell the end of the fight for an opponent.

Saint Preux has successfully pulled off this move four times, including two-in-a-row in 2017. While ultimately his career has been up and down in terms of wins and losses, 'OSP' has fought the best, including Jon Jones for the interim light heavyweight title.

#4. Ryan Hall - UFC featherweight - Heel Hook

Ryan Hall has won four fights via heel hook

Ryan Hall has developed somewhat of a cult following in the UFC thanks in large part to his incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. Hall burst onto UFC fans' radars on season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter and quickly established the heel hook as his signature finishing move.

Hall defeated both of his first two opponents on the show via heel hook and has two other wins via this hold on his record. The first came prior to his UFC debut whilst the most recent came over former lightweight and welterweight champion B.J. Penn.

Since his promotional debut, Hall has looked excellent, racking up a 5-1 record. While 'The Wizard' will always be known for his incredible submission threat, he appears to be dedicated to embracing all the disciplines of MMA. We will see just how far he is able to go in the division.

#3. Charles Oliveira - UFC lightweight champion - Rear Naked Choke

Oliveira has won nine fights via rear naked choke

Charles Oliveira has gone from being an inconsistent journeyman to the most dominant fighter in the lightweight division. Throughout his career, Oliveira has consistently showcased his terrifying submission threat and recently, the rear naked choke has become his signature move.

Both of Oliveira's last two title fights have seen him take out elite competition in Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje via rear naked choke. 'do Bronx' holds records for the most finishes (19) and most submissions (16) in UFC history and has won via rear-naked choke a total of nine times in his career.

Oliveira is now in an incredibly interesting position after being stripped of his UFC lightweight title for missing weight prior to his most recent fight. He didn't allow this to affect him as he then defeated Gaethje to ensure his spot in a vacant title bout. Whoever he faces, they'll have to watch out for the rear naked choke at all times.

#2. Ronda Rousey - former UFC bantamweight - Armbar

Ronda Rousey's armbar may be the single most feared submission hold in UFC history. Her career began with seven consecutive first-round submission wins via armbar. The eighth, against Meisha Tate, went into the third-round but once again finished with an armbar victory for Rousey.

She added one more win via armbar before the conclusion of her MMA career, taking her final tally to nine wins via this hold. Rousey's ability to set up this move was incredible and opponents seemingly had no answer to it, particularly in the early stages of her career.

While Rousey's MMA career did not finish in the way she would have hoped, she has been able to very successfully re-invent herself as a WWE Superstar. She has taken the armbar with her in her new role and continues to pick up many a win with her signature submission hold.

#1. Aleksei Oleinik - UFC heavyweight - Ezekiel Choke

Oleinik applying his signature submission

Aleksei Oleinik may not be the flashiest fighter the UFC has ever seen, but his knowledge of MMA submissions might be unparalleled. Only a small sample of his 77 fight career has taken place inside the octagon, but 'The Boa Constricter' has been locking in his signature ezekiel choke for years.

Oleinik has won a ridiculous 47 fights via submission in his career, of which 14 have come via ezekiel choke. On November 23 2007, he even won a middleweight tournament, defeating three men in one night, all via his signature ezekiel choke. Incredibly, he has plenty of other tools in his arsenal.

The ezekiel choke is far from the only feather in Oleinik's bow. He won his most recent bout via the rare scarf hold submission, which is another favorite of this dangerous submission artist. While he may have several options, 'The Boa Constrictor' and his ezekiel choke are truly a match made in heaven.

