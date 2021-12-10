5 UFC fighters who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat

The UFC has seen plenty of dramatic comebacks over the years, with fighters coming back from the brink of defeat to pull off miraculous wins.

Be it rising from a brutal knockdown, escaping a close submission attempt or fighting back in the later rounds, many UFC fighters have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Whenever that happens, it’s always pretty crazy to see, and almost always makes for a truly memorable moment inside the octagon. On that note, here are five times UFC fighters snatched victory from the jaws of defeat:

#5. Scott Smith vs. Pete Sell – UFC Ultimate Fighter IV Finale

Scott Smith produced a comeback for the ages against Pete Sell.

Modern-day UFC fans may have probably long forgotten his name. However, back in 2006, middleweight Scott Smith rocketed to fame when he snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat with a single power punch.

Against his fellow TUF 4 castmate Pete Sell in the season finale, ‘Hands of Steel’ was forced to put his friendship with ‘Drago’ aside as the two men brawled wildly from the outset.

Fans in attendance at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino immediately got into the fight as the two middleweights threw haymakers at one another. It seemed like only a matter of time before one of them would end up unconscious.

Smith just about edged the first round, but midway through the second stanza, it looked like he was on his way to defeat. Sell began to land the heavier punches, and when he nailed ‘Hands of Steel’ with a left hook to the body, Smith couldn’t mask the pain. He staggered backward, reeling from the blow, and sensing victory, ‘Drago’ charged in to finish him off.

Incredibly, though, Smith had one more punch left in his arsenal. When Sell closed in recklessly, ‘Hands of Steel’ threw it, landing the shot perfectly on Draho’s jaw.

‘Drago’ went crashing to the ground, instantly knocked unconscious. After the referee stepped in to stop proceedings, Smith collapsed to the ground, still feeling the effects from the body punch.

Had Smith missed his haymaker, he would have likely lost this fight, making this the perfect instance of a fighter somehow turning defeat into a victory.

