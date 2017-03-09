5 UFC fighters that can be a replacement for Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33

Will Shaq make it to Mania?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 12:40 IST

Shaq vs Show may well be off the card

Shaq vs. Big Show is a match that has been rumoured for a long old time now, dating back as far as 2009 when the two man-mountains had their first altercation inside of a WWE ring. Following on from their clash in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in Dallas last year, it seemed likely that they'd face off at WrestleMania 33, but now that appears to be in jeopardy.

If that's the case, the WWE needs to look towards alternative opponents for Big Show because let's face it - the guy has worked too hard over the last few months to get into the right shape for a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

Sticking him in the battle royal for the fourth consecutive year doesn't do anyone any favours, and even if it's on the pre-show, you need to reward Show for everything he's done both in and outside of the ring for WWE during his career.

So when examining the possible candidates, it dawned on us - why not bring in a UFC fighter? After all, some of those guys are absolute monsters in terms of their figure and size, and it would allow Show to still face off against a celebrity competitor.

Plus, it has more of a ‘Mania feel than a bout against Shaq because let's face it, the guy is just an out of shape former basketball legend.

With that being said, here are five UFC fighters that can be a replacement for Shaq at WrestleMania 33.

#5 Stipe Miocic

Stipe is the king of the heavyweights right now

Boy oh boy, this would be a lot of fun. Stipe Miocic is one of the most intimidating figures in the UFC today, and yet he's also got bags full of charisma, which would work wonders in the world of professional wrestling.

If you combine these facts with his freakish athleticism and agility for a guy of his size, then we're on to a winner when it comes to having a viable opponent for Show.

In fact, Stipe is one of the only people that would likely come into this match as the favourite if not a very slight underdog. Show would probably carry a lot of the feud in terms of the mic work, but we're confident Miocic would come back with a few good jibes here and there as the cocky yet heroic babyface.

Let's make this happen at some point if not this year, WWE. Now to a guy who would almost certainly be a heel.