5 UFC fighters with the most title fight wins

Last Saturday at UFC 277, Amanda Nunes won her tenth title fight when she defeated Julianna Peña via unanimous decision in their rematch. Having lost the first bout against Peña, this win saw her reclaim the bantamweight championship and join some elite company in the process.

Winning UFC title fights is the goal of every fighter on the roster. Very few competitors ever get the chance to fight for a championship, and only the very best are able to win multiple of these bouts in the organization. Out of every champion in UFC history, five fighters have made it to double digits in this department.

#5. Amanda Nunes - 10 wins

Amanda Nunes is 10-1 in UFC title fights

Amanda Nunes entered this list by regaining her bantamweight championship this past Saturday against Julianna Peña. The win marked her 10th title fight victory in total — seven at bantamweight and three at featherweight. With her now holding both belts once again, this number could easily rise.

Her first of these wins came back at UFC 200 when she defeated Meisha Tate for the bantamweight belt. She then added three successful defenses over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington. At that point, 'The Lionness' moved up a weight class and won her second title with a victory over Cris Cyborg at featherweight.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist UFC 207

4 years ago today

Amanda Nunes ko’s Ronda Rousey in only 48 seconds



UFC 2074 years ago today Amanda Nunes ko’s Ronda Rousey in only 48 seconds https://t.co/CiRcNiIoeU

Once she obtained double-champ status, Nunes stayed active in both weight classes. She defended the bantamweight title twice, beating Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie — next came two defenses at featherweight that saw her beat Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson. While she then lost to Julianna Peña, Nunes has since extracted her revenge, so who knows how many more title fight wins she could get.

#4. Anderson Silva - 11 wins

Anderson Silva is 11-2 in UFC title fights

In his prime, Anderson Silva may have been the most dominant fighter fans have ever seen in the UFC. He capitalized on this with an incredible run of 11 straight title fight victories, all coming at middleweight. He first won gold with a first-round finish of Rich Franklin in just his second fight with the promotion.

Of his first four title defenses, he finished every opponent inside the distance, beating Nate Marquardt, Rich Franklin, Dan Henderson, and Patrick Côté. Next came the only two decision wins of his title reign in fights against Thales Leites and Demian Maia. Normal service was then resumed with four subsequent finishes in his next four title fights.

UFC @ufc



- Anderson Silva delivered a front kick to the face 🤯 “ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?” #OnThisDay - Anderson Silva delivered a front kick to the face 🤯 “ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?” #OnThisDay - Anderson Silva delivered a front kick to the face 🤯 https://t.co/uhevkHMz4k

After defeating Chael Sonnen (twice), Vitor Belfort, and Yushin Okami, he suffered his first loss in a title fight to Chris Weidman. He went on lose a rematch with Weidman and never fought for a belt again. With that being said, he has since successfully re-invented himself in the world of professional boxing.

#3. Demetrious Johnson - 12 wins

Demetrious Johnson is 12-2 in UFC title fights

Demetrious Johnson may currently be competing in ONE Championship, but his run in the UFC is still record-breaking in a number of ways. He was the inaugural flyweight champion and had 12 successful title fights in that division. He became the inaugural champ with a split decision win over Joseph Benavidez.

He then defeated John Dodson and John Moraga before beating Benavidez again in a rematch. He added four more wins over Ali Bagautinov, Chris Cariaso, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Dodson again. Then came his first bout against Henry Cejudo, whom he finished in the first round to take his tally up to nine.

After taking out Tim Elliot, Wilson Reis, and Ray Borg (a bout that set the UFC record for successful title defenses), he finally suffered a defeat via split decision in the rematch with Cejudo, ending his time in the UFC. He appears unlikely to return, as he has stated he intends to remain in ONE Championship for the rest of his career.

#2. Georges St-Pierre - 13 wins

Georges St-Pierre is 13-2 in UFC title fight

Many consider Georges St-Pierre to be the greatest MMA fighter of all-time, and his 13 title fight wins across two divisions certainly don't hurt his case. Interestingly, St-Pierre lost his first title fight to Matt Hughes at UFC 50. However, just over two years later, he got his revenge and won gold for the first time in his illustrious career.

'Rush' then shockingly lost the belt to Matt Serra but won back the interim belt in a trilogy bout with Hughes. After the victory, he avenged his loss against Serra and reclaimed the undisputed belt.

His first two defenses of the welterweight title came in victories against Jon Fitch and B.J. Penn — he then ripped off an incredible seven straight decision wins in title fights.

UFC @ufc



in 2017 - GSP made his return



[ Watch more classic bouts on Oh Canada #OnThisDay in 2017 - GSP made his return[ Watch more classic bouts on @UFCFightPass Oh Canada 🇨🇦#OnThisDay in 2017 - GSP made his return 🏆[ Watch more classic bouts on @UFCFightPass ] https://t.co/BPxQ9PChqa

Having beaten Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, and Johnny Hendricks, in addition to his aforementioned victories, he vacated the welterweight belt. He would then return for one more title fight at middleweight, where he beat Michael Bisping and arguably cemented his status as the sport's GOAT.

#1. Jon Jones - 14 wins

Jon Jones is 14-0 (1 NC) in UFC title fights

Jon Jones' legacy may be somewhat complicated, but his record in the UFC speaks for itself. He currently has 14 title fight wins in the light heavyweight division and will soon attempt to add to this tally in the heavyweight division. He first won gold by finishing Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua to become the youngest champ ever.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin

via his IG Heavyweight Jon Jonesvia his IG Heavyweight Jon Jones 👀 via his IG https://t.co/oa5akLu3CO

He finished his next two opponents in Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Lyoto Machida before earning a decision victory over former teammate Rashad Evans. He then added two more finishes over Vitor Belfort and Chael Sonnen before going on a streak of four straight decision victories.

After beating Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and Ovince St. Preux, he tested positive for banned substances in his rematch with Cormier. Despite the in-ring result of his fight with Cormier, that fight is now considered a no contest. However, upon his return, Jones regained the belt by defeating Gustafsson again and reeled off title defenses against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and, most recently, Dominick Reyes.

Should his move to heavyweight prove to be a success, Jon could add to his already record-setting number of title fight victories.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far