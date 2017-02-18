5 UFC Fighters who are bigger playboys than Ric Flair

*Playa alert*

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 19:48 IST

The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair with daughter Charlotte Flair

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and pro-wrestling attract some of the most beautiful women in the world as well as some of the most rugged men to walk the planet. The WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), the world’s top pro-wrestling organization features lady-charmers such as Ric Flair, Dolph Ziggler and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Whereas the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) boasts several stunning Octagon girls and female athletes as well as its own share of charmers including UFC bad-boys Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Vitor Belfort and many more.

Let’s take a look at some of the UFC’s Kings and Queens of people’s hearts who could rival the “Man”. After all, “to be the man, you gotta beat the man! Woooo!”.

#5 Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold and Demi Lovato

Luke Rockhold (15-3) is a former UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight (MW) champion, with an MMA base of wrestling, kick-boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). Demetria Devonne ‘Demi’ Lovato is a multiple-time award winning American musician, pop star and actress. She is a longtime MMA fan regularly appearing Octagon-side at UFC events.

It goes without saying that the UFC’s lanky MW star is a ladies’ man, constantly spotted with 2-3 lady-friends while promoting his upcoming UFC fights at UFC Fight-Night and Pay-Per-View events. After dismantling the previously-unbeaten Chris Weidman for the UFC 185 pound strap at UFC 194 in 2015, Rockhold went on to lose his belt to Michael Bisping at UFC 199 in June of 2016.

However, Rockhold’s a happy man, having dated the aforementioned Demi Lovato in late-2016. Even though Rockhold and Lovato went their separate ways in 2017, he still remains one of MMA’s most notorious playboys, having famously stated before his title-winning performance against Chris Weidman that he has absolutely ‘zero’ interest in settling down and having a family like other fighters such as Weidman.

After being dumped by Demi Lovato, Rockhold is on the prowl once again. Watch out ladies!