5 UFC fighters who will likely become champions in 2022

2021 has certainly been a wild ride for the UFC. From new champions such as Francis Ngannou and Charles Oliveira to the shocking downfall of Conor McGregor, it's been unpredictable.

Now, nearly three quarters into the year, talks of what is to come in 2022 are already stirring. Several big fights are coming up before 2021 closes, including Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II as well as Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

Several contenders have made their presence felt in 2021. These fighters have been rising through the ranks of their respective divisions. For now, there appears to be no ceiling in sight. Instead, the prospect of exciting new champions and bouts is on the horizon.

There’s also a certain veteran star set to debut at a new weight class to look forward to in 2022. With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at five UFC fighters who could win gold next year:

#5. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ is on the run of his career thanks to his bizarre feud with Conor McGregor. After handing the Irishman his first ever knockout loss at UFC 257, Poirier remained the cool in the face of relentless trash talk. Heading into UFC 264, it was clear the hot-tempered Poirier who’d fallen at UFC 178 was no more.

Improving in all areas, Poirier has lost just twice in the past five years. Outside of his defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Johnson, Poirier has shown great power in all areas.

On the feet, Poirier’s leg kicks are debilitating and his punches have netted him several knockouts. On the ground, Poirier is an efficient grappler with a diverse arsenal of submission holds at his disposal.

Racking up multiple ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’ honors, Poirier is all set for a title fight with Charles Oliveira. That is, of course, if he wants it. The Louisiana star opted out of a title fight earlier this year for a trilogy bout with McGregor.

Rumors are also now swirling of a Poirier vs. Nate Diaz clash. It’s clear ‘The Diamond’ has his eyes on big money fights. Should he opt to face Diaz or even a fourth McGregor bout next, his title chances are non-existent. If, however, he commits to fighting Oliveira for the top prize, he could become lightweight champion.

Oliveira is one of the finest submission artists of his generation. As dangerous as 'do Bronx' is, Poirier has all the tools to get the job done. 2022 can be his year if he focuses on the gold over the cash. Of course, even if he does win the UFC lightweight title, his reign may be shortlived considering another entry on this list...

