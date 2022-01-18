5 UFC fights we can't believe never happened

There have been many monumental UFC bouts during the promotion’s existence. For the most part, Dana White has done a great job in booking the fights fans want to see. Whether it's Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov or Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, White has done the best he can.

On the flip side, the promotion has had its fair share of big fights that haven’t come to fruition. There are many bouts, that to this day, fans can’t believe never happened inside the octagon. Even with both fighters competing in the promotion at the same time, they were unable to fight.

Like other sports, unforeseen circumstances have nixed plans for the promotion and forced them to go in another direction. This list will look at 5 UFC fights that we can’t believe never happened.

#5. UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey vs. Cris Cyborg

(Left) Cris Cyborg and (Right) Ronda Rousey

It’s hard to believe that one of the biggest fights that never happened was Ronda Rousey vs. Cris Cyborg. The bout between two of the biggest women’s MMA stars could have been booked on multiple occasions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Cris 'Cyborg' Justino says she is willing to cut weight to fight Ronda Rousey on Dec. 5 at Cowboys Stadium. es.pn/1DFvrqb Cris 'Cyborg' Justino says she is willing to cut weight to fight Ronda Rousey on Dec. 5 at Cowboys Stadium. es.pn/1DFvrqb

The two former champions had gone back-and-forth on social media multiple times but the fight never materialized. Although the two fought in different weight-classes, they could have met at a 140lb catchweight.

A catchweight would have made the most sense and ensured that neither had a clear advantage. It would have been an intriguing striker vs. grappler fight and would definitely be the biggest women's bout in the sport.

Timing is key and the perfect time for Rousey vs. Cyborg would be 2015. Rousey would still have been bantamweight champion win or lose, so she could have defended her title at a later date. The fight would have also provided the promotion more time to build up Rousey’s next challenger as a marquee name.

