5 fights to make if there was a trilogies only card in the UFC

The UFC is the stage where the best mixed martial artists in the world showcase their skills. Naturally, the competition is fierce, and the stakes are high. Often a fight is decided on who performs better on that particular night.

UFC @ufc



It all comes down to the fifth and final round 🏆 TWO - TWO!?It all comes down to the fifth and final round 🏆 #UFC252 TWO - TWO!?It all comes down to the fifth and final round 🏆 #UFC252 https://t.co/jiCVH1xg69

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler made a similar point in an interview with the Schmo. Looking back on his fight with Dan Hooker, he said:

''You can get caught on the chin by anybody on any night and it's over. So the fact that I was able to finish him [Dan Hooker] in the first two and a half minutes is not indicative of him not having a great chin, not being able to push the pace.''

This is among one of the reasons why two closely matched opponents fight each other more than once. Trilogies happen when no clear winner emerges even after the same competitors have fought twice. Over the years, the UFC has hosted multiple legendary trilogies.

So what if the UFC were to organize a main card with only trilogies? Well, there is certainly no shortage of options. Many rivals have already met twice and are willing to participate in one more showdown.

Here is a list of five such fights the UFC can make for a trilogies only card.

#5. Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw - a final showdown between the former UFC champions

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw were part of Team Alpha Male and trained at Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness gym. In 2015, Dillashaw's decision to join the Elevation Fight Team did not sit well with either Garbrandt or Faber.

Things took a turn for the worse in 2016 after Garbrandt claimed he would defeat Dillashaw easily. After a bitter war of words, the pair finally met inside the octagon at UFC 217. 'No Love' had early success and almost finished off Dillshaw at the end of round one. However, Dillashaw rallied back in the second round when he clipped his rival with a massive headkick and finished him with followup punches.

In the rematch, Dillashaw knocked out 'No Love' in the first round. While Garbrandt lost both fights, it was because he threw caution to the wind and got into wild exchanges.

Since then Garbrandt has hit a rough patch, losing four of his last five fights. In 2019, Dillashaw was suspended for failing a drug test. He made a triumphant return earlier this year. However, their rivalry is not over and they haven't buried the hatchet. When asked about a possible third fight, 'No Love' told DAZN News:

"I'm going to f— him up... You know he was doping up 100 percent."

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff