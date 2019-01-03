5 UFC fights that would be the GOAT

These UFC fights have the potential to be the greatest of all time

The UFC is without a doubt one of the very best combat sports organizations in the world today. The Mixed Martial Arts promotion has been on a roll over the past few years, and has been the most important organization responsible for promoting the sport of MMA from niche status to the mainstream popular culture.

However, with that being said, as of late, the UFC has faced several issues with regard to multiple top PPV stars failing drug tests, falling victim to the injury bug, or simply parting ways with the sport of MMA altogether. That, in turn, has resulted in the UFC putting forth several 'money fights' which may appease the casual fans to a certain extent, but often ends up drawing the ire of the hardcore MMA fan-base.

Honestly speaking, the UFC has a ton of highly-appealing top-notch matchups that are yet to come to fruition. Moreover, in 2019, there is indeed a decent probability that a few of the aforementioned matchups may come to fruition.

Today, we take a look at a few UFC fights that would be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)...

#5 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov will likely face Tony Ferguson later this year

This fight would most definitely be one of the greatest fights of all time. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson had been scheduled to fight one another on multiple occasions over the years. However, injuries, botched weight cuts as well as several other factors led to the scheduled matchups being cancelled time and again.

Now that Nurmagomedov has beaten arch-rival Conor McGregor decisively, the only true contender currently at Lightweight is Tony Ferguson. 'El Cucuy' could very well end up challenging for 'The Eagle's' UFC Lightweight Championship later this year.

It's pretty evident that Ferguson has a significant edge in the striking realm, however, Nurmagomedov would surely dominate the wrestling department of the fight. Furthermore, Ferguson's elite BJJ skills may finally be the difference-maker when these two MMA titans finally collide inside the Octagon -- with Ferguson likely coming out the winner, in a grueling battle of wills...

